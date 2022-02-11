Cardi B and Offset Tattoo Their Wedding Date on Each Other for Valentine's Day: 'I Did Pretty Good'

Cardi B, Offset

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Offset and Cardi B

Cardi B: mother, actress, Grammy Award-winning rapper, and now, tattoo artist.

In a new episode of her Facebook Watch show, Cardi Tries, that was uploaded on Friday, the "Rumors" rapper, 29, tried her hand at tattooing for the first time – using husband Offset as her first official human canvas.

"Hey guys, I'm going to do something crazy for Valentine's Day for my husband," she explains in a clip prior to the episode. "I'm going to give him a tattoo, you know, I wanna do something really special, so make sure you guys check out this episode where me and Set are getting tatted."

RELATED: Cardi B Says Her 4-Month-Old Son Has Already Said His First Words: 'I'm Not Exaggerating'

RELATED: Cardi B Gifts Offset a $2 Million Check at Extravagant Birthday Party: 'He Literally Got It All'

After the couple walks into the tattoo shop that Offset, 30, frequents, Cardi hits him with the news that not only does she want to get tattooed with him, she wants to do the tattoo herself.

"You're supposed to trust me – I'm your wife!" Cardi says, to which Offset cheekily replies, "I trust you, but baby, you don't know how to draw."

After doing a couple of practice rounds on synthetic tattooable skin while being coached by Offset's tattoo artist Nico Hurtado, Cardi then tattoos the numbers of their wedding date – 9/20/17 – on Offset's hand.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Actually, I did pretty good!" says an excited and proud Cardi. "What can I not do? I could do everything. Like, I could put my mind to something and I can really do it!"

While Offset seems happy with his new ink, when it was his turn to tattoo his wife of over four years, Cardi is a little more squeamish than the "Bad and Boujee" artist; however, the end result turned out beautiful, and the pair now have matching hand tattoos that hold an extra special meaning.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Reluctantly Learns How to Cook a Thanksgiving Day Meal: 'I Can't Cook!'

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Cardi wanted to venture into the world of tattooing – in January, the Hustlers actress revealed on Twitter that she was thinking about getting a new tattoo in honor of her son.

"Random but ….I'm 1% close too [sic] tatting my sons [sic] name on my face….I really really wanna do it!" wrote the singer, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper has also seemingly been getting into the spirit of Valentine's Day recently, as she debuted a heart-shaped hairstyle on Wednesday ahead of the holiday, asking her Instagram followers, "​​My hair: yes or no? Would you guys go to the club with your hair like this?"