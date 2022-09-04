Cardi B & Offset Celebrate Baby Wave’s 1st Birthday: ‘I Love You Big Man’
Happy birthday, baby Wave!
Proud parents Cardi B and Offset took to social media on Sunday (Sept. 4) to celebrate the first birthday of their adorable son Wave.
“MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN !!” Offset captioned a gallery on Instagram, starting with a heartwarming video of himself cradling Wave as a newborn.
The rapper’s post also included two recent snapshots of the cute toddler enjoying the comforts of what appears to be the inside of a private plane. DJ Khaled, who has previously collaborated with both artists, celebrated Wave’s big day in the comments section, writing, “GOD DID,” a reference to the famed producer’s latest Billboard 200-topping album of the same title.
Cardi took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet pic of Wave making a funny face. “Happy 1st Birthday Wave,” reads the caption. The “Hot S—” rapper also shared side-by-side photos of Offset and Wave flashing serious facial expressions, writing, “He got his daddies mean mug lol.”
Wave, who was born last September, is Cardi B and Offset’s second child together. Big sister Kulture, the couple’s first child, is 4 years old. Offset is also the father to three other children from previous relationships.
See Offset’s adorable birthday post on Instagram here.