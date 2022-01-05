Cardi B Matches Her Stunning Dior Outfit With Son's Stroller and Baby Bag

Cardi B is always taking her sense of style to the next level. Most recently, she's matched one of her luxurious outfits to her four-month-old son's stroller and baby bag.

"Wifey," she captioned an Instagram post that shows off the twinning Dior looks, which cost a total of $15,000 USD, according to the Daily Mail. Prior to sharing her Dior fit, Cardi also posted photos with her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, in twinning Chanel earmuffs.

The "Drip" rapper has been serving looks as of late. In December, Cardi attended her husband Offset's 30th birthday in a Balenciaga sneaker corset specifically made for her. "What do you do when your client @iamcardib wants to wear heels to @offsetyrn's sneakerhead-themed birthday party?” stylist Kollin Carter captioned an Instagram post at the time. "I secured 10 @balenciaga sneakers and had the genius @friskmegood fly to LA to deconstruct them into a corset and @fashionbyreyortiz deconstruct a couple of pairs into a bra. Thanks to the both of you [for] being open to collaborating on this! Dressed it down with high-waisted @wolfard_studios leggings and @femme_la strappy sandals."

Check out Cardi B's matching Dior ensemble below.