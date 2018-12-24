Cardi B Just Said the Most NSFW Thing About Her Reunion with Offset

From Cosmopolitan

In case you've been too busy thirstily sucking on candy canes to notice (so sorry for that weird visual), Offset and Cardi B broke up, and he's spent the past few weeks begging for her forgiveness.

But after about a million awkward public displays of affection, including one very tragic video apology, the semi-estranged couple reunited in Puerto Rico right in time for the holidays! But don't get it twisted, friends, Cardi B and Offset are NOT back together. Turns out Cardi B just needed some action.

"I just had to get f*cked, that’s all," she mused in an Instagram Live video that you need to watch immediately. "I feel rejuvenated, bitch. Bitch, I feel so rejuvenated. I feel baptized. Bitch, I feel f*cking baptized, bitch. I feel like a brand new f*cking woman."

Cardi B admitted there was only one reason why she was in Puerto Rico with her husband Offset: “I just had to get f***ed”. pic.twitter.com/o6dNZXDVvR - The Swype ™ (@TheSwype) December 24, 2018

Like honest to god, if this isn't the spirit of Christmas, I don't know what is.

