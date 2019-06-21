Cardi B Indicted and Facing Additional Charges Over Strip Club Brawl

Cardi B is now facing several new charges after she indicted by a grand jury in Queens over a fight in a strip club last summer.

She was reportedly charged with 14 additional charges, including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on the additional charges next week.

Cardi was in court in April where she rejected a plea deal in the case that would have called for Cardi to plead guilty to misdemeanor assault in the third degree. Cardi would not have done jail time and she would have been given certain conditions that if met, would have dismissed the case.

The rapper was originally facing charges of assault and reckless endangerment following an incident where she was allegedly involved in a fight in a strip club.

Back in August 2018, two sisters claim they were attacked while working at the Angels strip club in New York City. The girls allege the fight was over an alleged sexual encounter with Offset.

They claim someone from Cardi B’s entourage assaulted them by throwing bottles and chairs, and so they filed a lawsuit against the “Taki Taki” star for damages.

Cardi was booked at a Queens police station back in October 2018.