Cardi B (finally) gets into 'You' Season 4 after sparking Penn Badgley friendship

Penn Badgley and Cardi B's friendship has come full circle.

The "Up" rapper has wanted to be on "You" since 2021. A change.org petition also caught Netflix's attention: "Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You," the streaming platform posted in its Twitter bio in October 2021.

Well, the time has come. Cardi made her debut in the Season 4 premiere (first five episodes now streaming) in a scene with serial killer Joe Goldberg (Badgley) although not onscreen. Instead, her song "I Like It" with J Balvin and Bad Bunny plays in the background as Joe dismembers a dead body at a sawmill.

It may not be the way Cardi would've written herself in, but it's something. In October 2021, the rapper tweeted her potential storyline. "So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU. Ok finish it off @netflix," she wrote.

Cardi B's song is featured in Season 4 of

Cardi B gets a creepy 'You' surprise from Penn Badgley's Joe: 'It brought me to you'

Review: 'You' turns the tables on Penn Badgley in somewhat disappointing Season 4

The rapper and Badgley's mutual admiration was revealed after a 2019 interview the "You" star did with MYX Global resurfaced in which the actor expressed how he admires Cardi's ability to be "authentic."

"HE KNOWS ME !!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous," she tweeted in 2021, in response to the clip.

Badgley responded with a simple "I-" then doubled down on his fan status by changing his profile picture to a headshot of Cardi. The rapper also swapped her profile pic to one of the actor.

Cardi later received a package from Badgley's character Joe. "How Joe found my new house adress (sic)," the rapper tweeted with a photo of a personal letter cleverly using her rap lyrics along with a "You" baseball cap.

How Joe found my new house adress ?😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1FFy43tvWv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 5, 2021

More: 'You' star Penn Badgley reveals what he would do if he could meet Joe Goldberg: 'I would hug him'

Story continues

"My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it brought me to... you. Cardi B you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you," the letter read, mimicking the style of Badgley's character's narration in the show.

Contributing: Elise Brisco

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'You' Season 4: How Cardi B makes it into scene with Penn Badgley