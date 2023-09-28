Cardi B Doesn’t Center Her Pain in Her Music — She Saved it for ‘Hot Ones’

Hot like Nevada doesn’t even begin to describe the chicken wings Cardi B downed during her long-awaited appearance on Hot Ones. The Bronx rapper was admittedly nervous before diving in (“I’m setting myself up to have diarrhea,” she said) but owed it to her fans to follow through after all this time. After all, she’s all about having a good time. That’s why, she explained, she keeps her pain out of her music.

“A lot of people tell me that I should put my pain, my struggle in my music. A lot of my pains and a lot of my struggles or whatever the crap is going on, I feel like the masses might not be able to relate,” Cardi told Sean Evans. “You know what I’m saying? Like, the masses might not be able to relate. It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re tearing a new asshole on Twitter on me because I said this, this, and that!’ The average person is like, ‘Girl, shut up. I got work in the morning.”

More from Rolling Stone

The rapper tries to get all of her personal grievances out of the way in an intro. “I feel like it should be just me popping my shit and after that? Alright, let’s pop some puss.” She had the same attitude as she moved through the set of wings, weathering the blaze while only approaching the point of tears a handful of times.

This has especially become her mindset now that “Bongos,” her second collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, has been released. Knowing the song would dominate on TikTok purely on the basis of remembering how well their first team-up “WAP” was received, Cardi was tasked with cleaning the record up for its eventually radio play. “Eat this ass like a plum,” wasn’t appropriate for the airwaves, but one of her other suggestions, “eat it up like a plum,” also got vetoed.

“I’m like, ‘Baby, eat these peaches and plums.’ And I was so over it,” she added. “Like, I cannot say that. That sounds so corny. It sounds like Kidz Bop. But I had no choice.”

When Cardi wasn’t talking music in between wings, she was geeking out over how much she loves war and Franklin D. Roosevelt in between scoops of heat-soothing ice cream. She also doesn’t believe in aliens, but even if she did, she doesn’t see why they would want anything to do with us. “Why would aliens want to invade Earth?” she asked. “Earth is ghetto.”

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.