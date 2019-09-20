Cardi B Denies Affiliation with Nine Trey Gang After Tekashi 6ix9ine Names Her as a Member in Court

Cardi B is denying claims that she’s affiliated with the New York City gang Nine Trey Gangster Bloods after rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine named her as a member during cross-examination.

On day three of his explosive trial, Tekashi — who was indicted on charges of racketeering and firearm offenses stemming from his alleged participation in multiple shootings and robberies at gunpoint — was asked if he followed in Cardi’s footsteps of using gang members in his projects to achieve success, PIX11 TMZ and Billboard reported.

The “Fefe” rapper, 23, denied he used Cardi, 26, as a “blueprint” stating, “I knew who she was. I didn’t pay attention,” according to the outlets, adding that she is affiliated with Nine Trey.

Cardi promptly denied Tekashi’s claim on Twitter writing, “You just said it yourself… Brin not 9 Trey. I never been 9 Trey or associated with them.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

Cardi also slammed the allegations on Instagram by sharing the viral meme of KeKe Palmer responding to a photo of Dick Cheney during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I hate to say it. I hope I don’t sound ridiculous. I don’t know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn’t — I wouldn’t know a thing,” Palmer, 26, said in the clip shared by Cardi.

The rapper did not leave a caption for the post, letting the meme itself further deny Tekashi’s claims.

A rep for Cardi also spoke out in response telling Billboard: “This is not true.”

While the “Bodak Yellow” rapper denies any involvement with Nine Trey, she, however, is a Blood.

During her 2018 interview with GQ Cardi shared, “I used to pop off with my homies.”

“And they’d say, ‘Yo, you really get it poppin’. You should come home. You should turn Blood.’ And I did. Yes, I did. And something that — it’s not like, oh, you leave. You don’t leave,” Cardi told GQ.

In February, Tekashi pleaded guilty to nine felony charges and admitted to being a member of Nine Trey. He took a plea on Jan. 23 regarding his involvement.

As part of his plea, Tekashi — known for his album Day69: Graduation Day — admitted to joining the gang in the fall 2017, and hiring a fellow gang member to “shoot at” rap rival Chief Keef in June 2018, in order to “maintain or increase my own standing in Nine Trey,” according to documents cited by TMZ.