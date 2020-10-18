Cardi B Deletes Twitter After Claiming Fans Were "Harassing" Offset

Cardi B has had enough.

The 28-year-old rapper deleted her Twitter late on Saturday, Oct. 17 after claiming her fans and followers were "harassing" Offset. Before signing off the social media platform for good, she took to Instagram Live to address the internet haters.

"A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm mother f--king Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something," she said in her now-expired video, which has since been captured and shared online.

"I'm so tired of people saying I've got to continuously explain myself. I didn't put my divorce out there, a f--king court clerk put it out there," she continued, adding, "And because people are making rumors up, 'Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,' I have to address it."

Cardi also commented on how people have been attacking the Migos member. "Then you guys want to be harassing this n---a. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n---a's Twitter to harass him? That don't make no f---g sense."

The "WAP" rapper even discussed her personal choice to smoke after people criticized her decision to do so.

"I smoke a cigarette... 'Oh my God... You smoking a cigarette because of Offset, you're stressed,'" she said of people's comments. "Bro, when I was a stripper I used to smoke cigarettes every day. I been smoking cigarettes since I was 15. I started smoking cigarettes because I'm bored and I was drinking on my birthday. I'm not an avid smoker, I don't really smoke so stop."

For the Bronx native, she explained how it's hypocritical of her followers to give her backlash over things "other people f--king do."

"Y'all want to call yourself fans, I don't give a f--k. I'm tired of it," she expressed. "I do whatever the f--k I want to do. I love my fans and I'm grateful and thankful for what you do but some of y'all really be acting like I be sleeping with y'all."

Cardi pointed out that she has way more important things to be worried about. "Offset is not the only f--king problem that I deal with," she confessed. "To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now."

This isn't the first time the Hustlers star has had to clap back at the internet trolls. Earlier this week, she called out people who criticized her rekindled romance with Offset.

"Twitter users be like, 'Cardi, you're in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you,'" she shared on Oct. 16. "And I be like, 'All right, but can I f--k him today? Because I need to have sex.' And n---as in my DMs talking about, 'What up big head?' I don't like that. I'm 28 years old, and my head's not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front. The f--k."

