Cardi B Defends Her ‘Okurrr’ Trademark: ‘I’m Gonna Secure All the Bags’

Cardi B is lashing out at critics who questioned her decision to lock up the rights to her famous catchphrase, and making it clear that she’s after one thing: MONEY.

The rapper just posted and deleted a video regarding The Blast’s exclusive story — she filed to trademark the phrase, “Okurrr,” for use on a bunch of upcoming products.

“Let me tell you something,” Cardi started, claiming that wherever she goes people are asking her to do the famous chirp. “You think i ain’t gonna profit off that?!” she exclaimed.

The “Please Me” star said “White folks” do it all the time, and added, “While I’m here, I’m gonna secure all the bags!”

She’s doing a good job so far.

