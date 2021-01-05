Cardi B criticized after she reveals that she doesn't let 2-year-old daughter Kulture listen to her song 'WAP'

Cardi B's hit song "WAP" was released in August 2020. (Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Cardi B has fired back at critics upset with the revelation that she doesn’t let her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, listen to her song “WAP.”

As ET reports, it started on a recent Instagram Live, when she was listening to her explicit, smash hit duet with Megan Thee Stallion. When Kulture, whose dad is Cardi B’s husband, Offset, walked into the room, her mom shut the music down with a “no, no, no, no.”

Some commenters lashed out at Cardi B. The rapper retweeted one reaction calling it “disgusting” that she didn’t let her own daughter listen to music that she puts out for other people’s daughters to hear. “Ya needs to stop with this already!” the “Bodak Yellow” artist wrote in response. “I’m not jojosiwa! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.”

She said parents are the ones who should determine what’s appropriate for their children.

“I’m a very sexual person,” Cardi B added, “but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

She pointed out that moms who happen to be strippers don’t perform in front of their children: “Stop makin this a debate. Its [sic] pretty much common sense.”

Cardi B has been called out in the past for the very existence of “WAP,” including by conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro, who even suggested that the title condition might be a health issue.

“This song just impacted,” Cardi B told Yahoo Entertainment in a December 2020 interview. “For a song to get so many people — so many people that are not even like you — so upset? I mean, this was being talked about like for five minutes on Fox News. So, I just feel like it was just such a cultural reset.”

She insisted the song “is feminist, because you're comfortable in talking about your p***sy! And in your life you could do whatever you want, I guess just like a thousand guys can do too. I thought that was feminism was about. Feminism is not, ‘Oh, I’m stepping up to be a woman!’ and this and that. It’s doing the same things [men] can do.”

