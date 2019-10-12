Cardi B 'Can't Believe' Her Birthday Gifts as She Shows Off Diamond Jewelry and Designer Handbag

Cardi B received more than just “okurr” presents for her 27th birthday.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper showed off the lavish gifts she was given from husband Offset and her friends on Instagram Friday. Both Cardi and the Migos rapper posted the video of the moment she was gifted two enormous diamond rings during her birthday dinner.

In a surprise presentation, Offset gifted his wife the heart-shaped diamond rings which were placed in jewelry boxes on a plate full of roses.

“Thank you sooo much babe @offsetyrn I can’t believe it 😱,” Cardi captioned a video of herself being brought to tears by the gorgeous gift.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Cardi B/Instagram More

The mom of one also received a large diamond pendant necklace at her birthday celebration which had a picture inside of her 1-year-old daughter — whom she shares with Offset — Kulture.

“I love it soo much,” Cardi said of the present.

The gifts kept coming for Cardi — the star was also given a blue Hermès Birkin bag, to top off her rainbow Birkin collection.

RELATED: From Regula, Degula to Super Stardom: A Timeline of Cardi B’s Meteoric Rise to Fame

Cardi B/Instagram More

Cardi B/Instagram More

Her birthday dinner was even complete with a Birkin bag themed cake!