Cardi B Blasts Hater Calling Out Influencers Who Get Plastic Surgery ‘Acting Like They Really Be in the Gym’

Cardi B had some pointed words for a commenter on X (formerly known as Twitter), who appeared to take shots at the “Bongos” rapper after a recent post in which Cardi posed at the gym in butt-hugging leggings that showed off her famous backside.

“I hate influencers who do this get all the surgery acting like they really be in the gym when really if they gain more weight they will just get surgery again smh,” wrote the commenter. Cardi, 31, who has not shied away from discussing her plastic surgeries in the past, reminded the hater that she’s an open book, as well as a gym rat.

“How vocal have I been about my procedures??? The thing is I don’t gain weight much so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat,” Cardi tweeted. “Also there’s this thing called visceral fat… It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it only thing you can do is work it out! THATS WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT!”

Back in 2019, after postponing some shows after complications from a boob job and lipo, Cardi said she was never going under the cosmetic knife again. “I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause b—h I ain’t getting surgery again???,” Cardi tweeted at the time. “But let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since.”

Cardi recently teased that she’s thinking of dropping “a lil’ something something” before year’s end, giving fans hope that her long-promised follow-up to 2018 debut studio album Invasion of Privacy might finally be on the horizon.

