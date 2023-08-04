Cardi B battery investigation dropped, no charges for mic-throwing incident

Rapper Cardi B will not be facing charges for hurling a microphone at a fan, after a criminal battery investigation was dropped Thursday.

The incident occurred last Saturday during a Las Vegas performance, when Cardi took offense to a fan tossing a drink at her, and forcefully chucked her mic in the fan's direction. Allegedly, the mic ricocheted and hit another audience member, who then filed a police report, according to TMZ.

Before the incident, the rapper had reportedly encouraged the audience to “splash” water on her to help cool her down from the Las Vegas heat, but evidently did not appreciate the action coming without warning.

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that as a result of their investigation, there will be no charges against Cardi,” said her lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

Although she was listed as a battery suspect in the police filing, the case was never referred to the district attorney, and the authorities concluded Cardi’s actions did not constitute a criminal offense.

The microphone involved in the incident is now being auctioned off by the audio production company that owns it, and bids have already hit nearly $100,000.

The money will reportedly go to charities including the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which assists teens and adults with special needs.

