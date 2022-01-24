Cardi B Awarded $1.25 Million in Defamation Lawsuit Victory Against Tasha K

"Thierry Mugler : Couturissime" Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022 - Credit: Richard Bord/WireImage

Cardi B won her defamation case against celebrity blogger Latasha Kebe — known as Tasha K — on Monday. The jury awarded the rapper $1.25 million in damages after a trial in federal court in Georgia.

The jury sided with the “WAP” singer on all three claims of defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to a court filing.

The damages break down into $1 million for “pain and suffering and/or reputational injury,” and $250,000 for actual medical expenses.

A lawyer for Kebe did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Cardi, whose legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, filed her underlying libel and defamation lawsuit in March 2019, saying Kebe’s alleged “campaign of slander” involved false allegations she had herpes, used cocaine, and worked as a prostitute.

Taking the witness stand to plead her case, Cardi testified two weeks ago that she suffered extreme “anxiety” and “depression” after Kebe posted YouTube videos with the false statements. She told jurors that severe stress caused her weight to fluctuate and led to issues in her personal relationships, a courtroom source told Rolling Stone, confirming that at one point, Cardi went as far as saying she felt utterly hopeless.

“I felt extremely suicidal,” Cardi B testified, according to Billboard. “Only an evil person could do that shit.”

In her lawsuit, Cardi said Kebe’s videos garnered millions of views.

“None of the aforementioned statements about plaintiff are true. Plaintiff was never a prostitute or a user of cocaine. Plaintiff has never, and does not now, have herpes, nor has she had herpes outbreaks on her mouth,” her lawsuit states.

Back in November, Cardi and her legal team said they welcomed a judge’s ruling this gave him a direct line to her STD test results from a California hospital. The judge later said in a Dec. 8 minute order that he “received and reviewed the records and finds that they are not helpful to defendant (Kebe).”

Kebe, whose YouTube channel is called unWinewithTashaK, previously countersued Cardi with claims of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

She claimed the rapper “began to publicly trash” her online, leading to threats from fans. The judge dismissed those claims over the summer.

