Cardi B accepts plea deal over 2018 strip club fight, says past incidents 'don't define me'

Nearly four years after she was arrested over a strip club fight, Cardi B has accepted a plea agreement, pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges, and was sentenced to 15 days of community service.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, pleaded guilty Thursday to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree, the Queens District Attorney's Office confirmed to USA TODAY. The two victims were also granted a full order of protection for three years.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,

Cardi B said in a statement provided to USA TODAY. "As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now."

She continued: "I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most – the music and my fans."

The original indictment from 2019 featured 12 charges including two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges in connection with the fight. Ten of the charges, including both felonies, were dismissed Thursday.

“No one is above the law," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement to USA TODAY. "In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This Office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service.”

Cardi B was photographed arriving at the Queens County Criminal Court on Thursday, dressed in all white, with long red hair and glittering hoop earrings. "Puuuurrrrrr," she captioned a series of photos of herself in and outside of the courthouse Thursday on Twitter.

The rapper was arrested less than two months after the fight occurred in August 2018 at Angels Gentlemen's Club in Queens and was initially charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault after she and some in her entourage allegedly threw furniture recklessly, causing injury to employees' feet and legs. Police said at the time that she instigated the fight and members of her entourage carried it out.

Cardi B was indicted by a Queens District grand jury in June 2019 and at the time faced up to four years in prison. She pleaded not guilty to the dozen counts later that month.

