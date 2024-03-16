Cara Delevingne's Parents Reveal Cause of Her Devastating House Fire

Originally appeared on E! Online

More details surrounding Cara Delevingne's house fire have emerged.

The supermodel's Los Angeles home was heavily destroyed by flames in the early hours of March 15 while Cara was in London for work. Shortly before her Cabaret performance at the Playhouse Theatre that same night, Cara's parents Pandora and Charles Delevingne addressed the situation, sharing there was an electrical fire which had gotten out of control due to high winds in the area.

"Power lines," Charles told a videographer while standing in line for the show, as seen in video published by TMZ. "Very windy there."

Pandora added that Cara is "devastated" over the tragedy since she considered that property to be her home base.

"She had everything in her house—her whole life," she explained. "She built it. She made it."

The 6,650-square-foot mansion caught on fire around 4 a.m. local time, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fire officials told the outlet that the flames—which started at the back of the residence—engulfed one room before spreading into the attic, leading to a roof collapse.

The fire burned for more than two hours before it was completely put out, per the publication, with one firefighter hospitalized in fair condition and an unnamed resident suffering minor smoke inhalation.

In the wake of the incident, Cara confirmed her cats had survived the fire and thanked first responders "from the bottom of my heart" for their hard work.

"My heart is broken today," the Paper Towns star wrote on her Instagram Story. "I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have."

The property, which Cara bought in 2019 for $7.8 million, was previously featured on Architectural Digest.

"It's sort of like an adult playhouse," the 31-year-old said in a 2021 home tour. "Hugh Hefner was a big inspiration for this house, this kind of feels like my Playboy mansion."

