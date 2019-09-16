Cara Delevingne: Harvey Weinstein Told Me To Hide My Sexuality And 'Get A Beard'

Cara Delevingne has opened up about Harvey Weinstein’s extremely ugly ― and totally untrue ― prediction about her career.

In an interview with Porter, the British actor-turned-model describes one of her first experiences with the former Hollywood producer, during which he told her she would “never make it in this industry as a gay woman ― get a beard.”

Delevingne said Weinstein made the comments “a long time before he tried to touch me.”

The 27-year-old came forward in October 2017 with allegations against Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by dozens of other women. She said he made sexual advances towards her and asked her and another female actor to kiss, among other disturbing allegations.

Weinstein will face trial early next year on two charges of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act and two counts of rape.

Delevingne has been open about her sexuality since at least 2015. Following her prolific career in the fashion industry, she broke into acting, and rose to Hollywood stardom in 2016 with her role in the blockbuster superhero film “Suicide Squad.”

In the Porter interview, Delevingne also opened up about her current relationship with “Pretty Little Liars” actor Ashley Benson, saying it was the first time she’d “truly” let someone in. “She’s the first person that has said: ‘You can’t push me away. I’m going to be nice to you, I love you.’”

The two endured a long-distance relationship while Delevingne spent seven months in Prague shooting for her newest role starring alongside Orlando Bloom in the Amazon Prime series “Carnival Row,” which premiered in August.

Despite, undoubtedly, enjoying the satisfaction of proving Weinstein wrong about her career, the actor said her acting career has, if anything, made her realize “that I really have no idea who the fuck I am.”

“I’ve been to so many dinners where people are like, ‘So, what are you? L, G, B, T, Q?’ I’m like, ‘Guys, really? This is what we’re talking about?’ I change every day,” she said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.