Cara Delevingne Goes Topless and Says 'It's All of Our Jobs' to Fight for Women's and Trans Rights

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott. The August issue of British Vogue is available on newsstands and via digital download from Tuesday 19th July. — Cara Delevingne Says 'It's All of Our Jobs' to Fight for Women’s and Trans Rights: 'Stand Up'

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Cara Delevingne is urging fans to take up the fight for human rights.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 29, bared all and spoke about the importance of supporting women's and trans rights during her interview for British Vogue's August 2022 Pride issue, which features Delevingne among 12 LGBTQ creatives on the cover.

"Trans rights, women's rights, they're all human rights. This isn't about, 'Oh, it's not my job because I'm not part of the community,'" she said in an interview accompanied by a topless photoshoot. "It's all of our jobs to stand up for each other."

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Says Kissing Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building 'Was Just Fun'

The interview was published after last week's SCOTUS decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion, as many states also threaten transgender rights.

Delevingne also opened up about her coming out story and the need to see people represented on screen during a video for British Vogue.

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott. The August issue of British Vogue is available on newsstands and via digital download from Tuesday 19th July. — Cara Delevingne Says 'It's All of Our Jobs' to Fight for Women’s and Trans Rights: 'Stand Up'

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

"The importance of representation to me, in the industry and the world at large, is that people need to see people like them," she said. "Growing up, I didn't really see many people like me, so I'm just really grateful to be able to be one of those people representing.

Related video: Cara Delevingne said she was ashamed of her sexuality

"I never really came out. It was more that I just decided that I was done with being in the closet, I was done with being ashamed for who I loved and who I was, so for me, it was more just being like, 'Love it love, and we should be able to love who we want,'" Delevingne added.

Delevingne is bringing representation to Only Murders in the Building season 2, during which she recently shared an onscreen kiss with real-life pal Selena Gomez.

RELATED VIDEO: Robin Roberts Looks Back On Coming Out to Her Sister: "It Was Sweet, Funny — Like a Scene From a Movie"

The British model came out as bisexual during a June 2015 interview with Vogue, and she later told PEOPLE that she wants "to be as open with people as possible" about her identity.

"I haven't made a concrete decision about anything," Delevingne added. "Every day, I change. Every day, I'm discovering new things about myself."

The August issue of British Vogue is available on newsstands and via digital download from Tuesday 19th July.