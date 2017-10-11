Cara Delevingne details Harvey Weinstein's attempt to force her to kiss woman in his hotel room

Cara Delevingne has come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of attempting to coerce a sexual encounter between her and another woman in his hotel room.

The model-turned-actress, 25, had just begun her acting career when she was first contacted by Weinstein, she told reporter Yashar Ali.

"I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media," Delevingne, who is bisexual, recounted. After he delivered some unsolicited advice -- that she would never make it as an actress in Hollywood if she were openly gay -- the phone call ended.

A year or two later, the two arranged to meet in a hotel lobby with a film director. After the director left the meeting, Weinstein asked her to "stay and chat."

"As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature," Delevingne continued. "He then invited me to his room."

After declining the invitation and asking and assistant if her car was nearby, the assistant told her it wasn't and she should go to his room. She felt, she said, "powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping I was wrong about the situation."

It was once they entered his room that things took a turn. "When I arrived, I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe," she recalled. "He asked us to kiss and began some sort of advances upon his direction."

Panicked, Delevingne attempted to reroute the situation by asking Weinstein if he knew she could sing. "I thought it would make the situation better," she said. "More professional, like an audition. I was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave."

Weinstein tried to kiss her on the lips as she exited.

Delevingne believes that the uncomfortable experience was involved in her booking the part they'd originally met to discuss. "Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt I didn't deserve the part," she said. "I was so hesitant about speaking out. I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong."

Below is Delevingne's statement in full: