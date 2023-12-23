‘Captains Of The World’ Docuseries Releases Official Trailer For Behind-The-Scenes Look At Quest For Soccer Supremacy
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
32 teams. One title. And now, one docuseries detailing it all.
Netflix’s Captains of the World covers the FIFA World Cup 2022 with exclusive interviews of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and many others, captured on and off the pitch. The six-episode docuseries bows on Dec. 30 and is now out with its official trailer.
More from Deadline
After The "Great Netflix Correction", Streaming Looks To Find New Pragmatic Footing
Ricky Gervais Responds To Petition Asking For Joke Removal From Netflix 'Armageddon' Special
'Ginny & Georgia' Dominated Netflix In First Half Of 2023; Data Reveals High Interest In YA & Female-Led Titles
Produced by Fulwell 73, Captains of the World is a follow-up to the 2022 series Captains, which documented players’ efforts as their teams fought to qualify for the World Cup, which took place in Qatar. The 2022 World Cup final took place Dec. 18, 2022, with Argentina defeating France on penalty kicks.
Among those offering insight throughout Captains of the World are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappé.
Watch the trailer above.
Best of Deadline
2023-24 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Tonys, Guilds & More
2023 The Year In Photos: A Rollercoaster Ride Filled With Everything From Strikes, War & Layoffs To Surprises From Taylor Swift, 'Suits' & 'Barbie'
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: U.S. National Soccer Team Photo Gallery
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.