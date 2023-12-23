‘Captains Of The World’ Docuseries Releases Official Trailer For Behind-The-Scenes Look At Quest For Soccer Supremacy

32 teams. One title. And now, one docuseries detailing it all.

Netflix’s Captains of the World covers the FIFA World Cup 2022 with exclusive interviews of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and many others, captured on and off the pitch. The six-episode docuseries bows on Dec. 30 and is now out with its official trailer.

Produced by Fulwell 73, Captains of the World is a follow-up to the 2022 series Captains, which documented players’ efforts as their teams fought to qualify for the World Cup, which took place in Qatar. The 2022 World Cup final took place Dec. 18, 2022, with Argentina defeating France on penalty kicks.

Among those offering insight throughout Captains of the World are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappé.

Watch the trailer above.

