‘Captain Marvel’, ‘Tomb Raider’ Writers To Pen Silver Sable & Black Cat Movie At Sony

Sony’s forthcoming superhero team-up pic Silver & Black has tapped screenwriters Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet to pen the Sony movie, Deadline has confirmed. The movie puts the spotlight on the mercenary war criminal hunter, Silver Sable and the burglar-turned-street-hero Black Cat. The movie is slated to open Feb. 8, 2019.

As Deadline exclusively reported, Gina Prince-Bythewood, who wrote and directed Beyond the Lights and created the TV series Shots Fired, will direct the comic book movie. She wrote the initial draft of the script. Chris Yost (Thor: Ragnarok) and Lisa Joy (Westworld) also worked on drafts of the script. Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal are producing.

Beer and Robertson-Dworet have a number of nerd-friendly cinematic fare under their belt. Beer wrote the upcoming Lionsgate post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking as well as a whole geeky slate of fun including The Kingkiller Chronicle and Godzilla vs. Kong. Deadline also exclusively reported that she was in the writers room for Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek project.

Robertson-Dworet co-wrote the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot starring Alicia Vikander. She also wrote the highly anticipated Captain Marvel — the first female-fronted Marvel Studios movie — starring Brie Larson.

In the comics, Silver Sable and Black Cat are two of the many characters in the Spider-Man world. Silver Sable first appeared in the Spider-Man comics in 1985 and we have yet to see her in any of the movies. However, Black Cat has appeared in the movies — but not in costume. In Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Felicity Jones played Felicia Hardy, Harry Osborn’s (Dane DeHaan) executive assistant. As many fanboys and fangirls know, Felicia Hardy is Black Cat’s alter ego in the comics.

Beer is repped by WME and Gang Tyre. Robertson-Dworet by WME, Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson.

