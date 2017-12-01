Captain America's beard is the biggest hit of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer

It wasn’t Bruce Willis/Ross Kemp playing Thanos. It wasn’t Tom Holland’s Spidey-sense. And it wasn’t the Guardians of the Galaxy.

No, the thing that got Marvel fans talking the most when it came to the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer was… (drum roll, please)… Captain America’s beard.

Yep, Chris Evans’ bristling facial furniture was the most tweeted about subject following the release of the trailer yesterday.

Social media research firm Fizziology crunched the numbers, and within the first seven hours, Cap’s beard got well over 20,000 mentions on Twitter.

It was followed by the Spidey-sense moment (6,100 mentions), the Guardians of the Galaxy turning up at the end (5,497 mentions), Black Panther’s ‘get this man a shield’ request (2,180 mentions) and the Avengers legging it into battle at the trailer’s action-packed climax (2,108 mentions).

It follows news that the trailer has smashed the record for the most-watched trailer in 24 hours, walloping previous record-holder It, which managed a respectable 197 million, by pulling in a colossal 230 million views.

The movie drops on April 27, 2018.

