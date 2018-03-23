Captain America star Chris Evans set to quit Marvel after Avengers 4

Chris Evans is set to quit making Marvel movies after Avengers 4, according to reports.

Evans has played Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, since 2011, when he made his Marvel debut Captain America: The First Avenger, but is planning to hang up his shield next year.

He’s gone on to play Cap in a further eight movies, but is likely to draw a line after the so-far untitled Avengers 4, which, after Avengers: Infinity War, will make it a round 10 performances.

The news has come from a profile on the actor in The New York Times.

The telling paragraph reads:

“Last year, he filmed back-to-back the final two Marvel movies for which he is under contract – Avengers: Infinity War, due in April, and a sequel planned for next year. “For now, he has no plans to return to the franchise (“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” he said), and expects that planned reshoots in the fall will mark the end of his tenure in the familiar red, white and blue super suit.”

It has indeed been a long haul for Evans, having donned that ‘red, white and blue super suit’ every year since 2011.

After The First Avenger, he appeared in Avengers Assemble in 2012, Thor: The Dark World in 2013, Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014, and then Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man in 2015.

Then it was Captain America: Civil War in 2016, Spider-man: Homecoming in 2017, and next up he’ll star in Avengers: Infinity War, due out on April 26.

Read more

Robin Williams ‘groped me’ on Mork & Mindy set, says co-star

Nicolas Cage on five of his most famous films

Weinstein bankruptcy frees victims from gagging agreements



