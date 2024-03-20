Captain America-Black Panther Video Game, ‘1943: Rise of Hydra,’ Set for 2025 Release From Skydance, Marvel Games

A new Marvel video game, “1943: Rise of Hydra,” is set for 2025 release.

The title, which hails from Skydance New Media and Marvel Games, will focus on characters Captain America and Black Panther (who at that time was King T’Chanda, also known as Azzuri) in World War II.

The game was developed useing Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

The “1943: Rise of Hydra” announcement was made at the top of Epic’s “State Of Unreal” presentation at the 2024 Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco Wednesday.

Additional news will be coming out of the event, including details about Epic’s eagerly anticipated release of Unreal Engine 5.4, as well as new titles and release dates.

Epic’s appearance at GDC comes on the heels of the “Fortnite” creator striking a massive deal with Disney. On Feb. 7, the Mouse House revealed it has taken a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games, marking Disney’s “biggest foray into the game space ever,” and would be creating a “huge Disney universe” in “Fortnite.”

Per further information provided by Disney upon the announcement, “in addition to being a world-class games experience and interoperating with ‘Fortnite,’ the new persistent universe will offer a multitude of opportunities for consumers to play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Avatar’ and more. Players, gamers and fans will be able to create their own stories and experiences, express their fandom in a distinctly Disney way, and share content with each other in ways that they love.”

