Cape Cod Theatre Company/HJT's Kate Pazakis leaving; Jenn Pina takes helm Jan. 1

After two years as Producing Artistic Director for the Cape Cod Theatre Company/Harwich Junior Theatre, Kate Pazakis will resign at the end of the year.

Pazakis has a longstanding history with the theater. At age seven, she first graced the stage learning from Nina Schuessler, Pazakis’ predecessor, and Lisa Canto. At the time, Schuessler was a producer at the theater.

“I grew up in the Harwich Junior Theatre,” she said. “It was my childhood playground. I loved it so much.”

During a trip to the Cape prior to the pandemic, Schuessler planted the idea of Pazakis taking over the helm following her retirement during a playdate between Schuessler’s grandaughter and her son. Originally, Pazakis didn’t give the idea much thought as she was busy running her own theater company in Los Angeles and producing her own shows.

However, once the pandemic hit and her company shut down, the idea floated back into her mind upon moving back to the Cape.

“I started thinking, Wow, what a dream to get to run the theater that I grew up in,” she said. “So I threw my name in the hat and after a very grueling two-month interview process, I got the job.”

Upon receiving the position, Pazakis knew it wouldn’t be a long-term commitment for her — despite thinking at the time she’d be at the helm for 25 years. For her, the goal was to modernize the way the theater was run so her successor could create their own iteration of the theater.

“I think the last few years have been really cool for me because I've been taking all this incredible, very valuable information from Nina's brain and digitizing it,” she said. “I work from spreadsheets and computers and she works from yellow pads. It's been a really fun two years taking this theater and building new systems and templates and making it a much smoother, digital, modern way of running this theater.”

Across her tenure, Pazakis introduced sensory-friendly programming to the theater and its classrooms along with producing “Three Little Birds,” a show by Executive DIrector of the Mass Cultural Council Michael Bobbit with an all-BIPOC cast and creative team.

“Someone said ‘You can't do that on Cape Cod,’” she said. “I said, ‘Of course I can,’ and I did. I was so proud because my personal missions are to bring diversity, inclusivity and neuro-diversity into the theaters. I have an autistic son and my kids and my husband are Hispanic. These are two very personal missions to me to make the world a very inclusive place for everyone.”

Pictured left to right: Olivia Thompson, Samantha Walker, Brandon Byrd and Warren Harrington in "Three Little Birds."

However, once the pandemic ended, Pazakis started receiving requests to bring back her “Unauthorized Musical Parody” or “UMPO” series from theaters in Provincetown, Fire Island, Palm Springs, Puerto Vallarta and more.

With requests flooding in, she decided it was time to step back from her role and pursue her own creative projects again.

“I was like, ‘You know what, I need to go back and focus on this where I can give my full attention to this,’” she said. “ I felt like I was splitting my attention between (the) two and this theater, it's a big job and it needs a lot of attention.”

She gave her notice in July, giving the theater six months to find her replacement.

“I said I'm not going to be resigning (right away), but I want to make sure that the theater is ready and the theater is supported and loved the way that I love it,” Pazakis said. “The way Nina loved it. The way that Betty Bobp, who was the founder of the theater, the way she loved.”

Another Harwich Theatre alum, Jenn Pina, will take over as producing artistic director on Jan. 1.

“She did her first show there at age seven and I've known her my whole life and she's going to be wonderful,” Pazakis said.

As for what comes next for her, Pazakis already has her hands full producing three shows in the coming months and returning to acting.

“I'm excited to be creating full-time again,” she said.

Her “Unauthorized Musical Parody of Jaws at the White Lotus” opens at the Palm Cabaret in Puerto Vallarta at the time of our interview. Following that, “Scissorhands,” a musical co-written with Bradley Bredweg, has a December run at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles and “UMPO Jaws at the White Lotus” opens in New York City in the spring.

