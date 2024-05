CANTON − The Kingdom Center, 2631 Harvard Ave. NW, will host the Funny Raiser Clean Comedy Show, a Heart for the Nations fundraiser, at 7 p.m. Saturday May 11.

The host will be Ohio Funny Chic, and the show will feature Marcus Martin and Robert Coleman. Admission is $20 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Clean Comedy Show is Saturday at Kingdom Center in Canton