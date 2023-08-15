Can't wait for Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte? Get your PSL fix now at these chains

'Tis the season ‒ for pumpkin spice.

Fall doesn't start until next month, but pumpkin spice lattes and other seasonal offerings are available now at some restaurant chains and shops.

Starbucks introduced its Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003. The caffeinated drink's dedicated following has grown year after year, and now many coffee chains and other stores offer the sweet, fall-themed beverage.

Here's what to know about when Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte might return, plus release dates for other fall drink and food menus.

When is the Pumpkin Spice Latte back at Starbucks?

Starbucks' fall menu, which includes the Pumpkin Spice Latte, is rumored to return Aug. 24, according to food blogger Markie Devo. The menu will run through Nov. 1 and also feature Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, Owl Cake Pops and more, Devo wrote on Instagram.

The coffee giant has not shared an official release date. Its fall menu returned Aug. 30 last year.

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer is available now at Target.

Where can I get a pumpkin spice latte now?

Krispy Kreme's fall-themed menu is available now for a limited time.

Pumpkin spice at Krispy Kreme

Pumpkin spice season is in full swing at Krispy Kreme. Now through Oct. 8, customers can order off the company's limited-time fall menu.

Seasonal drinks include:

Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Frozen Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Pumpkin Spice Coffee.

Doughnut lovers can find these fall-themed items:

Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnuts (available by the dozen).

Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts (available by the dozen).

Pumpkin Spice Specialty Dozen.

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Doughnut.

Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut.

Dunkin' Donuts fall menu release date

Dunkin' Donuts announced "Pumpkin is back" Aug. 16 in an Instagram post. The coffee and doughnut chain has not shared what items will be on its fall menu this year.

Pumpkin spice lattes at 7-Eleven

Pumpkin spice lattes are available now for a limited time at the convenience store chain 7-Eleven.

Pumpkin Spice Oreos are back

Pumpkin Spice Oreos hit shelves Monday, according to the brand's Instagram page. The seasonal treats have two golden wafer cookies and pumpkin spice-flavored cream in the middle.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When will Starbucks have PSL? Here's who has pumpkin spice coffee now