Canserbero’s Former Manager Confesses to Double Murder

Eight years after the deaths of rapper Canserbero and his producer Carlos Molnar, previously ruled as a murder-suicide, Venezuela’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, released a new update on Tuesday (Dec. 26) after reopening the case last month.

According to Saab, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has clarified the case, and released the confession of those now presumed responsible of murdering the two: Canserbero’s manager and Molnar’s partner, María Natalia Améstica, and her brother, Guillermo Améstica.

More from Billboard

In three videos shared by the prosecutor on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Améstica confesses that, in the midst of a work-related fit of rage, she served Canserbero (real name Tirone José González Orama) and Molnar tea mixed with a sedative on the night of Jan. 19, 2015 in her apartment in the city of Maracay, and later stabbed them to death. She also states how, with the help of her brother and the complicity of officials, the scene was altered to make it appear that Canserbero murdered Molnar and then committed suicide.

“It is 1:30 in the morning on December 19, 2023. I am making this video to publicly confess my responsibility for the double homicide of Carlos Molnar and Tirone González ‘Canserbero,'” begins the first 4:40 minute clip. Also, María Natalia claims that the problems began a month before the tragedy, when she found out that she would not be reimbursed for the tickets she had bought for a tour of the artist nor would she be paid for her marketing work for the tour, and that Canserbero didn’t want her as his manager. “That hurt me a lot,” María Natalia declares. “I was left with a lot of internal suffering because of the disdain.”

In a second video, her brother Guillermo Améstica corroborates the information by telling his version of events.

#VEA aquí las #escalofriantes#confesiones sobre el doble asesinato de#Canserbero y Carlos Molnar que Natalia

Amestica y Guillermo

Amestica, nos #revelaran a través de un largo interrogatorio que les hice a ambos -en presencia de #Directores y de #Fiscales del @MinpublicoVEN en… pic.twitter.com/7lewWWCSYA — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) December 26, 2023

According to information published on Tuesday on the official website of the Venezuelan Public Prosecutor’s Office, Saab declared that “110 investigative steps were taken and 13 trips were made to Maracay to gather the new evidence that allowed the case to be clarified.”

“She poured into the tea she gave them a total of 10 milligrams [of Alpram] previously made into powder to dilute in that tea, resulting in both of them falling asleep within minutes of ingesting that beverage,” the official said.

According to the statements of the Améstica siblings, published by the ministry, María Natalia first assaulted Molnar in the kitchen with three stab wounds, and then went to the sofa in the living room, where Canserbero had fallen asleep, to stab him twice on the side. She called her brother to ask for help, and he “arrived at the property in the company of three officers of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) who advised him on the alteration of the scene in exchange for $1,000 each.”

To make it look like a murder-suicide, “Guillermo stabbed Molnar and gave Canserbero’s body a blow with a pipe that disfigured his face, with the purpose of simulating a fight between them.” Then, they threw Canserbero’s corpse out of the window, Guillermo left the scene and Maria Natalia called the neighbors, according to Venezuelan authorities.

According to the Améstica brothers, the commission of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminalistic Investigations Corps (CICPC) noticed that the scene had been altered upon arrival and arranged the last details in exchange for $10,000. The authorities initially claimed that the rapper stabbed his friend to death before taking his own life.

The resolution of the case comes just over a month after the Venezuelan prosecutor’s office announced it would reopen the case following persistent appeals from the late rapper’s family and friends.

Canserbero died at the age of 26 as a leading figure not only in Venezuela but in the world of rap in Spanish. Known for dark lyrics reflecting the violence in his country and real life experiences, he collaborated with artists such as Mala Rodríguez and Apache and released two solo studio albums, Vida and Muerte.

In August, Billboard Latin and Billboard Español named him one of the most essential Spanish-language rappers of all time.

Best of Billboard