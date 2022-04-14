Cannes Ready for a Return of Red Carpet Glamour

PARIS — Lights, cameras, glamour. The Cannes Film Festival is ready for a star-studded return to form with films from Tilda Swinton, Kristen Stewart and Anne Hathaway in the lineup, which was revealed at a press conference Thursday by festival artistic director Thierry Fremaux and president Pierre Lescure.

The South of France festival had already amped up the star power with the long-awaited “Top Gun: Maverick,” which will bring Tom Cruise and face of Louis Vuitton Jennifer Connelly to the Croisette, and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic “Elvis,” starring Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia De Jonge, being previously announced as premiering out of competition.

Swinton’s fantasy epic romance “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” costarring Idris Elba and directed by George Miller, will be among the big movies premiering out of competition. Rounding up the out-of-competition premieres will be Nicolas Bedos’ “Masquerade,” with Isabelle Adjani and Marine Vacth.

Among the films in the running for the coveted Palme d’Or are James Gray’s “Armageddon Time,” starring Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins. There also will be David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future,” starring Chanel ambassador Stewart, Louis Vuitton loyalist Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen. The speculative science-fiction film set in the near future was written by Cronenberg 20 years ago and shot in Greece last summer.

Michelle Williams will reunite with “Certain Women” director Kelly Reichardt for “Showing Up,” an intimate portrait of an artist on the verge of a career breakthrough.

Chanel spokesperson Marion Cotillard will star alongside Melvil Poupaud in Arnaud Desplechin’s “Brother and Sister,” about siblings that reunite after a feud.

Margaret Qualley, who features in the latest Chanel campaign and previously appeared as the face of Celine and Kenzo, will take to the red carpet for Claire Denis’ romantic thriller “The Stars at Noon,” alongside Joe Alwyn.

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda will make his Korean-language debut with “Broker,” featuring “Parasite” star Song Kang-Ho and Lee Ji-Eun. Lee, better known as IU, is South Korea’s biggest pop star and a Gucci global ambassador.

In the Un Certain Regard section, Elvis’ actress granddaughter Riley Keough moves behind the camera in “Beast,” codirected with Gina Gammell, set on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

Austrian director Marie Kreutzer’s “Corsage,” a period film about the Empress Sisi that kept star Vicky Krieps bound in uncomfortable corsets for months, and Agnieszka Smoczynska’s “The Silent Twins,” with “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright, will also premiere in this section.

French style star Anaïs Demoustier will have two films at the festival. She appears in Quentin Dupieux’s “Fumer fait tousser” alongside Adèle Exarchopoulos and Blanche Gardin, which will get a Midnight Screening spot, and “November,” Cédric Jimenez’s film about the Paris terror attacks, with Oscar winner Jean Dujardin.

Oscar winner Michel Hazanavicius’ “Final Cut,” a comedy about a zombie film gone wrong, will bring Cannes best actress winner Bérénice Bejo back to the red carpet for its opening night gala premiere.

As always, Fremaux reserved the right to make additions to the lineup and teased more in coming days, but he didn’t reveal the jury president. That position is usually filled by February, so expect a name soon.

Further cementing its power in the entertainment business, TikTok has joined the festival as one of its official partners, despite Fremaux decrying social media and banning selfies on the red carpet a few years ago. The platform, which launched a tech hub in Cannes earlier this year, will offer exclusive content from backstage, interviews with talent and shots from the red carpet to its giant global user base.

Chopard, L’Oréal and Kering, parent company of Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, will remain festival sponsors.

The additional sidebars of Director’s Fortnight and Critics’ Week, which usually showcase up-and-coming talent, will be revealed later this week.

This year’s edition is returning to its traditional spring berth, after being moved to July in 2021 due to the pandemic, and will run May 17 to 28.

