Cannes: Christopher Nolan To Present 70mm Print Of Stanley Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’

Here’s an event to make classic movie buffs drool. Christopher Nolan will present the world premiere of a mastered 70mm print of Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 classic 2001: A Space Odyssey at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Check out the new poster below.

The 50th anniversary screening of the movie on Saturday May 12 will sit within the festival’s Cannes Classics strand. Nolan, who will somewhat incredibly be attending Cannes for the very first time (it’s quite a surprise that a cinephile such as Nolan hasn’t worshipped at the high altar of cinema before), will introduce the movie. The screening is also due to be attended by members of Kubrick’s family including his daughter Katharina Kubrick and the filmmaker’s long time producing partner and brother-in-law Jan Harlan.

Dunkirk director Nolan will then participate in a Cannes Masterclass, set for the Sunday, during which he will discuss his career and Kubrick’s influence on his work.

According to Cannes, for the first time since the original film’s release, this 70mm print was struck from new printing elements made from the original camera negative meaning it’s a true photochemical film recreation. There are no digital tricks, remastered effects, or revisionist edits. Nolan worked closely with Warner Bros. throughout the mastering process. The film will also return to U.S. theaters in 70mm beginning May 18, 2018.

Originally released in 70mm Cinerama roadshow format in 1968, the iconic film charts the story of a crew who are sent on a mysterious mission and have to deal with their malfunctioning and potentially malevolent computer system.

Nolan said, “One of my earliest memories of cinema is seeing Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, in 70mm, at the Leicester Square Theatre in London with my father. The opportunity to be involved in recreating that experience for a new generation, and of introducing our new unrestored 70mm print of Kubrick’s masterpiece in all its analogue glory at the Festival de Cannes is an honour and a privilege.”

Cannes chief Thierry Frémaux added, “Stanley Kubrick in the Official Selection! It is a great honour for the Festival de Cannes to host the 50th anniversary celebration of one of the most extraordinary films in the history of cinema. And to welcome to the Festival for the first time Christopher Nolan, whose presence creates a precious bond between past and present, without which cinema would have no history. We are looking forward to this unique 70mm projection which will prove, if proof were necessary, that cinema was indeed invented for the BIG screen. ”

Related stories

Pedro Pascal Joins Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 2'

Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' To Get Its Game On With $140M+ Global Start

Ursula Meier To Head Cannes Film Festival Camera D'Or Jury