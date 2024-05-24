Cannes 2024 in photos: From bright and big to barely-there, these are some of the best fashion moments from the film festival

From Bella Hadid's sheer slip dress to Greta Gerwig's "Barbie"-inspired frock, stars hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in style.

Stars are turning heads at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, Andreas Rentz/Getty Images, Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

From photo-calls to red-carpet premieres, fashion at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival has been anything but ordinary. A slew of stars including Selena Gomez, Demi Moore and Bella Hadid descended on the coastal town in the south of France and donned spectacular garments over the course of their stay. Time and again, the festival has proven that the debut of a stellar sartorial look — like Greta Gerwig's Barbie-inspired gown — is just as important as the debut of a prestigious film.

As the annual affair comes to a close, take a look at the fashion highlights from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

A nod to old Hollywood glamour

From classic tuxedos to timeless silhouettes, many celebrities channeled old Hollywood on the Cannes red carpet.

Emilia Perez actress Selena Gomez, model Candice Swanepoel and The Substance actress Demi Moore kept things classic.

Demi Moore. (Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Kevin Costner. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone. (Stephane Cardinale — Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Candice Swanepoel. (Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images)

Francis Ford Coppola. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez. (Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Kelly Rowland. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Elsa Hosk. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Bella Thorne. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Joe Alwyn. (Stephane Cardinale — Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Serious statement makers

While some stars opted for classic colors and silhouettes, others turned up the heat with bigger and bolder designs.

Model Coco Rocha and director Greta Gerwig, who is also the festival’s jury president, certainly made statements. Rocha was a vision in a sculptural white gown by Cheney Chan that was reminiscent of flower petals, while Gerwig looked fit for Barbieland in a bubblegum pink gown by Balenciaga.

Orebella fragrance founder Bella Hadid turned heads in a brown, barely-there slip dress from Dior by John Galliano.

Coco Rocha. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Greta Gerwig. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Bella Hadid. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Dixie D'Amelio. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow. (Variety via Getty Images)

Pia Wurtzbach. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Diane Kruger. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Emma Stone. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Hunter Schafer. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Rawdah Mohamed. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

A whimsical approach

Bows, ball gowns and beads, oh my! Other A-list attendees seized the opportunity to don more whimsical and unexpected looks on the red carpet.

Wicked star Michelle Yeoh sported a playful, custom Bottega Veneta dress with mint green-and-brown fringe, while The Substance actress Margaret Qualley stepped out in a ballerina-chic confection from Chanel.

Sienna Miller looked ethereal in a sheer, pale lilac dress by Chloé that was covered in ruffles.

Michelle Yeoh. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Margaret Qualley. (Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Sienna Miller. (Stephane Cardinale — Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Maria Bakalova. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Angelina Frerk. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Andie MacDowell. (Valery Hache/AFP

Katherine Langford. (Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Vicky Krieps. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

