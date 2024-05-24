Cannes 2024 in photos: From bright and big to barely-there, these are some of the best fashion moments from the film festival
From Bella Hadid's sheer slip dress to Greta Gerwig's "Barbie"-inspired frock, stars hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in style.
From photo-calls to red-carpet premieres, fashion at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival has been anything but ordinary. A slew of stars including Selena Gomez, Demi Moore and Bella Hadid descended on the coastal town in the south of France and donned spectacular garments over the course of their stay. Time and again, the festival has proven that the debut of a stellar sartorial look — like Greta Gerwig's Barbie-inspired gown — is just as important as the debut of a prestigious film.
As the annual affair comes to a close, take a look at the fashion highlights from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
A nod to old Hollywood glamour
From classic tuxedos to timeless silhouettes, many celebrities channeled old Hollywood on the Cannes red carpet.
Emilia Perez actress Selena Gomez, model Candice Swanepoel and The Substance actress Demi Moore kept things classic.
Serious statement makers
While some stars opted for classic colors and silhouettes, others turned up the heat with bigger and bolder designs.
Model Coco Rocha and director Greta Gerwig, who is also the festival’s jury president, certainly made statements. Rocha was a vision in a sculptural white gown by Cheney Chan that was reminiscent of flower petals, while Gerwig looked fit for Barbieland in a bubblegum pink gown by Balenciaga.
Orebella fragrance founder Bella Hadid turned heads in a brown, barely-there slip dress from Dior by John Galliano.
A whimsical approach
Bows, ball gowns and beads, oh my! Other A-list attendees seized the opportunity to don more whimsical and unexpected looks on the red carpet.
Wicked star Michelle Yeoh sported a playful, custom Bottega Veneta dress with mint green-and-brown fringe, while The Substance actress Margaret Qualley stepped out in a ballerina-chic confection from Chanel.
Sienna Miller looked ethereal in a sheer, pale lilac dress by Chloé that was covered in ruffles.
Updated, May 24, 2024 5:57 p.m. ET: This story has been updated to include more photos from the Cannes Film Festival.