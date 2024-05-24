Cannes 2024 in photos: From bright and big to barely-there, these are some of the best fashion moments from the film festival

From Bella Hadid's sheer slip dress to Greta Gerwig's "Barbie"-inspired frock, stars hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in style.

From photo-calls to red-carpet premieres, fashion at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival has been anything but ordinary. A slew of stars including Selena Gomez, Demi Moore and Bella Hadid descended on the coastal town in the south of France and donned spectacular garments over the course of their stay. Time and again, the festival has proven that the debut of a stellar sartorial look — like Greta Gerwig's Barbie-inspired gown — is just as important as the debut of a prestigious film.

As the annual affair comes to a close, take a look at the fashion highlights from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

From classic tuxedos to timeless silhouettes, many celebrities channeled old Hollywood on the Cannes red carpet.

Emilia Perez actress Selena Gomez, model Candice Swanepoel and The Substance actress Demi Moore kept things classic.

Demi Moore
Demi Moore. (Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)
Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone. (Stephane Cardinale — Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel. (Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images)
Francis Ford Coppola
Francis Ford Coppola. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez. (Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)
Kelly Rowland.
Kelly Rowland. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Bella Thorne.
Bella Thorne. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Joe Alwyn
Joe Alwyn. (Stephane Cardinale — Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

While some stars opted for classic colors and silhouettes, others turned up the heat with bigger and bolder designs.

Model Coco Rocha and director Greta Gerwig, who is also the festival’s jury president, certainly made statements. Rocha was a vision in a sculptural white gown by Cheney Chan that was reminiscent of flower petals, while Gerwig looked fit for Barbieland in a bubblegum pink gown by Balenciaga.

Orebella fragrance founder Bella Hadid turned heads in a brown, barely-there slip dress from Dior by John Galliano.

Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie D'Amelio. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow. (Variety via Getty Images)
Pia Wurtzbach. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Pia Wurtzbach. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Emma Stone
Emma Stone. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Rawdah Mohamed
Rawdah Mohamed. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Bows, ball gowns and beads, oh my! Other A-list attendees seized the opportunity to don more whimsical and unexpected looks on the red carpet.

Wicked star Michelle Yeoh sported a playful, custom Bottega Veneta dress with mint green-and-brown fringe, while The Substance actress Margaret Qualley stepped out in a ballerina-chic confection from Chanel.

Sienna Miller looked ethereal in a sheer, pale lilac dress by Chloé that was covered in ruffles.

Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley. (Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic via Getty Images)
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller. (Stephane Cardinale — Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Maria Bakalova
Maria Bakalova. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldaña. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Angelina Frerk. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Angelina Frerk. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell. (Valery Hache/AFP
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford. (Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Vicky Krieps
Vicky Krieps. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
