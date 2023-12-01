‘Candy Cane Lane’ director Reginald Hudlin praises Eddie Murphy, says he loves the film’s originality

Director Reginald Hudlin sits down with Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy to talk about his new film, “Candy Cane Lane,” which stars Eddie Murphy and is about a father who gets tricked by an elf and faces being turned into a Christmas village character.

KEVIN POLOWY: Reg, big congrats on this one. I watched it with the family last night. Everybody really enjoyed it. My youngest was like, through the whole first half of the movie, she was like, is this a horror movie? This feels like a horror movie. She was very scared of the Jillian Bell character.

REGINALD HUDLIN: That gives me so-- that makes me so happy. She was smart. That little one, let me tell you something, she knows what's up.

KEVIN POLOWY: Yep. She does. She does. Have you always wanted to do a Christmas movie? Was this like bucket list item for you?

REGINALD HUDLIN: Absolutely. I love Christmas movies. I always wanted to play with the mythology and iconography of Christmas. What's tough, not only are you competing with some really great films, but every year there's at least 30 new ones. I'm being conservative when I say 30, right, when you got the Hallmark Movies, you've got-- every studio's making them now. So the question is, how do you break yourself out of the pack? How do you make people go, wait a minute, this one actually does have something new to say?

And that's what was driving us, that we wanted to be as original as possible. And the minute I read Kelly Younger's script, I'm like, this is what I've been looking for. Wait-- Eddie Murphy's attached? No brainer. His skill set as a comedian is unmatched. Here's a guy who can do physical comedy. He can do verbal comedy. He can go dirty. He can go clean. He can do imitations. I watch him take a line that's not even written as a joke, and just he puts the right English on the ball, all of a sudden, it's hilarious.

KEVIN POLOWY: I mean, you look up a list of Christmas movies, and it is still so rare to see major ones featuring Black families. How important was that aspect for you to further diversify Christmas cinema?

REGINALD HUDLIN: I love when people get really worked up about made-up characters. They go, Santa can't be Black. But he can fly around the world in a night. I mean--

KEVIN POLOWY: That happens all the time, right?

REGINALD HUDLIN: Yeah. You know, it's just people-- you just go, oh my God, you can't even hear yourself. Your commitment to these weird racist tropes about what an ethnic group can or can't be is so sad. And when you have kids, and when you're around your kids and the friends of your kids, you just go, kids are so healthy until they get exposed to the toxicity of misguided adults. So let's just each generation make a better, healthier world for our children.