The candies at the bottom of grandma's purse? McDonald's new Grandma McFlurry arrives in Tennessee soon

"Always get dessert. XOXO, Grandma" is a sentiment we can all get behind, whether we have an indulgent grandma (or abuela), or we are that grandma-figure, prone to passing out sugary treats to the kids when their parents' back are turned.

Starting next week, McDonald's is leaning heavily into the grandmacore trend with its new limited-edition Grandma McFlurry.

The Grandma McFlurry is "just as sweet as grandma and features a smooth syrup and crunchy candy pieces – just like the treats she hid in her purse – all blended in our creamy vanilla soft serve," McDonald's said in a press release.

To promote the Grandma McFlurry, McDonald’s partnered with two breakthrough artists to remake hit songs for the occasion, oldies reimagined with a new sound. Singer-songwriter Remi Wolf covered the classic song “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You),” which will be available on all music platforms on May 21. And two-time Latin Grammy nominee and Puerto Rican star Jay Wheeler created a cover of the iconic song “Piel Canela.”

When will I be able to purchase a Grandma McFlurry from McDonald's?

The Grandma McFlurry will be available at McDonald's restaurants nationwide starting Tuesday, May 21.

A Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile was set to hit the streets of New York City May 17-18 for a sneak preview, making stops that included senior centers and assisted living homes.

What does the Grandma McFlurry from McDonald's taste like?

Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s, says “the Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane."

Syrup and chopped candy pieces are mixed into the classic soft serve to create the sweet treat, according to McDonald’s. We're not sure what flavor the syrup is, although it appears to be caramel. As for the candy pieces? Hopefully they're not the weird ribbon candies that my grandma kept in a candy dish, that tasted like nothing except sugar and dust. Guessing it's probably butterscotch, a far better choice.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Granny McFlurry? When McDonald's new McFlurry flavor arrives near you