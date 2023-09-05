Candid Female Celebrities During Interviews 2
"I was completely alone in a bathroom stall."
Over 9,000 reviewers swear by it for keeping their purses and backpacks off the ground while they're on the go.
It really works!
A Texas judge issued an injunction today to stall the enforcement of an online age verification bill. The Free Speech Coalition, along with adult video sites like Pornhub, led the legal challenge against Texas' HB 1181, arguing that the bill violates the First Amendment and infringes on rights guaranteed by Section 230. "The Court agrees that the state has a legitimate goal in protecting children from sexually explicit material online," wrote judge David Alan Ezra in the junction.
It can go up to 250 miles on a single charge.
Creators are criticizing the supposed rise of the "sprinkle, sprinkle" women. The post Creators question glamorization of financial dependence, financial abuse when relying on men to provide for women appeared first on In The Know.
The Huskers sold out their entire football stadium.
It's not too expensive.
For the first time since the tech boom of the 2000s (or even since the Industrial Revolution), our essential societal functions are being disrupted by tools deemed innovative by some and unsettling to others. Institutional investors tend to agree. In the past three years alone, venture capital investment into generative AI has increased by 425%, reaching up to $4.5 billion in 2022, according to PitchBook.
I mean, don't you want your bathroom to be featured on an episode 'Cribs'?
The PSP is back! Sort of. This week, Sony announced the PlayStation Portal, a $200 handheld that can only stream games from your PS5.