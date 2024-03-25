Candiace Dillard Bassett Leaves 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' After Explosive Finale

Candiace Dillard Bassett is leaving "The Real Housewives of Potomac" after six years. The 37-year-old, who joined the hit Bravo show in Season 3, announced that she is leaving the reality show following Season 8’s explosive finale on Sunday night. "As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey. With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP," she shared in a statement with People.

View comments