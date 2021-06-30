Candace Cameron Bure thanks Lori Loughlin for being her 'wing woman' the night she met her husband

Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure have remained close over the years. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating 25 years of marriage to Valeri Bure — and thanking the people who helped bring them together. She singled out her former Full House co-star Lori Loughlin for "being my wing woman" on the night the two met.

It happened on a night in 1994 that Cameron — there was no Bure yet — joined Loughlin and yet another Full House star, Bob Saget, to a charity hockey game, which they had been invited to attend by the resident Uncle Joey, Dave Coulier. Bure provided photographs of the memorable night after a search of the internet.

Besides Loughlin, she cited Coulier for taking her to her first hockey game and Saget for "watching out for me like a dad." (After all, he did play her dad on TV.)

Cameron and the Russian hockey player walked down the aisle in 1996, and they went on to have three kids: 22-year-old daughter Natasha and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19.

Meanwhile, she's stayed tight with Loughlin, even after the former When Calls the Heart star went to prison in 2020 for her role in the widespread college admissions scandal. Bure noted in May that she had already spoken to her former Aunt Becky several times since Loughlin was released from prison in December 2020.

Loughlin served two months behind bars, after she pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, for paying $500,000 for her two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, to be admitted to the University of Southern California. They had been falsely labeled recruits of the crew team, although neither of them competed in the sport.

Bure and Loughlin first co-starred in their sitcom that debuted in 1988, when Bure was 12 and Loughlin was 24.

