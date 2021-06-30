Candace Cameron Bure shouts out Lori Loughlin for being her 'wing woman' the night she met her husband

Bravo

Eva Marcille knows how to rock a red carpet look. The clip above shows some of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's awards-show ensembles that date back to the early 2000s. And nearly 20 years later, Eva's still got it. For her appearance at the June 27 BET Awards in Los Angeles, the former America's Next Top Model winner looked radiant in an all-white look by Project Runway alum Michael Costello. And as she proved in a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot, which she posted to her Instagram feed,