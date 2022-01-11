Candace Cameron Bure shares tear-jerking tribute to 'Full House' dad Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure has more to say in the wake of Bob Saget's death.

"Oh, Bob. Why'd you have to leave us so soon?" Bure, who first played Saget's daughter in 1987, wrote in an emotional tribute on social media. "We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood."

While the original run of the sitcom ended in 1995, Bure stayed connected with her famously close cast. Both she and Saget returned for the 2016 reunion show Fuller House, although he, like John Stamos and Dave Coulier appeared only sporadically.

"You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age," Bure continued. "You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud. We've always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren't just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again. I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, 'oh, btw, it's me Bob' after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn't because of my faith."

Bure described a relationship that was similar to that of an actual father and daughter.

"You were always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody," she wrote. "You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you. I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You've certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love. I'm not saying goodbye because you'll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it."

Bure's words followed shorter statements that were every bit as heartbreaking. In fact, the entire cast of the '90s sitcom and other celebrities flooded the internet with kind words for Saget in the wake of his death.