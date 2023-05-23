Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Claims That She Lied About Not Eating Fast Food for 20 Years

Do you want fries with this Candace Cameron Bure response?

In a nutshell, the Full House alum recently made waves on the internet when she shared that she hasn't eaten fast food—except for the West Coast-based burger chain In-N-Out—in 20 years. "Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonald's or Burger King or Wendy's or any of those other places I've never eaten at," she wrote in an Instagram Story captured by BuzzFeed. "Am I going to find out? No."

She added at the time, "I don't regret it. You can't convince me otherwise."

However, social media users quickly unearthed a 2012 photo showing Candace holding a cup from Chick-fil-A while her son noshed on some fries. The throwback image prompted many to accuse the 47-year-old of lying about her decades-long evasion to fast food establishments.

So, is the proof really in the pudding? Not quite, according to Candace's rep.

"Candace told me that she drove her son to get food at Chick-fil-A and she only ordered an iced tea for herself," the spokesperson said in a statement to Insider, calling the lying accusations "ridiculous."

The rep added, "Candace is only holding a cup."

As for Candace's diet, she primarily eats vegan—and avoids dairy, refined sugars and white flours—she told Cosmopolitan in 2017.

"When you're hired to play a specific role and look a certain way, it's something that you have to keep up with, especially being on a television series," the actress said at the time. "I have the things I know I like to eat, and I just kind of stay within those recipes."

Sometimes, that means having a different meal from her and husband Valeri Bure's children Natasha, 24, Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21.

"We'll cook what we want to eat, and then we'll make something different for the kids," Candace explained, although she pointed out that she'll "never turn anything down that someone's cooked."

As she noted, "To say I never have dessert would be a complete lie."

