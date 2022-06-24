Candace Cameron Bure Jokes Husband Val Can 'Take a Bite Outta Me Any Day' on Their 26th Anniversary

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure have hit another marriage milestone!

On Friday, the Full House actress celebrated her 26th wedding anniversary with Bure. To mark the special occasion, Cameron Bure, 46, shared a sweet post on Instagram featuring photos from their recent Florida getaway.

"He can take a bite outta me any day ❤️!" Cameron Bure joked in the caption, referencing the leading carousel shot that showed her sitting on a paddle board as Bure, 48, playfully tried to bite her shoulder.

Continuing, Cameron Bure wrote, "Val and I celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary 🥂with our boys doing what we love most together; having fun in the sun☀️! Miami baby 🏖 we 💙 you"

In addition to the playful first shot, Cameron Bure's post also featured a photo of the NHL veteran kissing her cheek, as well as two snaps of the couple all dolled up.

There were also several images of Cameron Bure in a green bikini on her paddle board beside her husband and their two sons, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20.

The Fuller House alum has been married to the former ice hockey player since 1996. In addition to Lev and Maksim, the pair share 23-year-old daughter Natasha.

Over the years, Cameron Bure hasn't been shy to open up about her marriage and share their secrets to success.

In April 2021, the actress told PEOPLE that the pandemic was actually "great" for her marriage because it allowed them to develop a renewed sense of adoration for each other.

"I think that the great thing was that we realized how much we love each other, and that might sound silly. We have busy lifestyles and we both travel a lot for our jobs. So when you're back at home and you're spending 24 hours a day [together], it can either go both ways," she said.

"We just got to enjoy one another and realize that, 'Oh, yeah. I really love you. It's been 25 years and you're awesome. I remember why I married you,'" she added.

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure

During that same interview, Cameron Bure also explained how the idea of "give and take" had become a critical part in their long-term marriage.

"It's really about talking and listening to one another. I hate using the word 'compromise' because I feel like it sounds like nobody wins when you compromise. It's really about looking after your spouse's needs and then looking at your needs," she explained. "If you really want to honor them, you try to do what's best for them and for your whole family. It's hard to not be selfish. That's really, I think, the key to a long-lasting marriage."

"You really have to look at your spouse or your family or whatever beyond yourself, because marriage is not about you," she continued. "You're not one person in it, there's two people. So you have to look at each other and value one another above yourself."

Candace Bure wedding anniversary

Candace Bure/Instagram Valeri Bure and Candace Cameron Bure

The following month, Cameron Bure opened up about intimacy and emphasized its importance in making a marriage last for so long.

"I think it's important. You've got to keep it up. The longer you're married it's so easy to take each other for granted. You know each other so well that you forget, so you have to keep it spicy," she told Daily Blast Live. "I love that. My husband and I do."

"That's one of the reasons we'll be celebrating 25 years of marriage," she said at the time, before advising couples in a sexual slump to "just do something unexpected."

"Maybe lay in a way you don't normally lay. He'll be like, 'Woah!' You'll surprise him!" she added.