Candace Cameron Bure says faith helped through 'difficult year': 'Grateful for God's protection'

Candace Cameron Bure discusses how important her Christian faith has been during a tough year. (Photo: Getty Images)

Candace Cameron Bure is not shying away in talking about her faith despite backlash over her "traditional marriage" comments. The Full House star, who describes herself as a "devoted Christian," spoke with Fox News Digital about navigating a tough year, like the loss of her TV dad Bob Saget.

"I've had a very difficult year on a personal level, which has really shown me who my true friends are. From the loss of Bob this year," Bure shared. "It felt like a lot of loss this year. When you have those friends that are there and show up; I'm grateful. I'm so grateful to my friends, my true friends and my family, of course."

Bure said God helped guide her through tough times.

"My faith is so the core and foundation of who I am that sometimes I don't verbally acknowledge it because it's just my assumption," she explained. "It's like, well, 'If you get Candace, you get faith.' It's one and the same. It is with me all the time. It is in all that I do."

Bure added: "I'm very grateful for God's protection and love."

The 46-year-old actress has been in the headlines all week after comments she made to the Wall Street Journal sparked backlash. In the interview, Bure opened up about leaving the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network as the latter aligns more with her values.

"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," the A Christmas... Present star, who's also been named chief creative officer at the company, declared. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

Hallmark is getting ready to release its first gay-led holiday film. While Bure declined to comment specifically on her decision to leave the network, she simply said: "It basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership."

Bure inferred that LGBTQ storylines will not be featured at her new home, sharing, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."

After that remark sparked controversy, the Fuller House defended herself on social media.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever," she said.

"To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you," Bure continued. "And in the sole motivation of pure love, I hope you'll join me in sharing God's hope for all the world this Christmas season. Call that my Christmas wish."

