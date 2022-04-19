Candace Cameron Bure Exits Hallmark Channel for GAC Family, to Develop 'Family and Faith-Filled Programming'

Another Hallmark Channel movie queen is giving up her throne for an opportunity to reign over its newest competitor.

Candace Cameron Bure, who has headlined more than two dozen movies for Hallmark since 2008, is the latest actress to ink a deal with GAC Family (fka Great American Country), following Danica McKellar.

As announced by GAC on Tuesday morning, Bure will develop, produce and star in movies and television across GAC Family and GAC Living. She also will take on a prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole, and create year-round seasonal celebration content for the networks and play a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in a statement. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

Bure’s most recent Hallmark offering was last November’s The Christmas Contest.

As previously reported, the newly rebranded GAC Family is run by Bill Abbott, former CEO of Hallmark Channel’s parent company Crown Media Family Networks. Abbott left his longtime Crown Media post in January 2020 following Hallmark’s decision to stop airing a commercial featuring a same-sex wedding — a decision the network quickly reversed amid a sea of controversy.

GAC Family is already in business with a number of other Hallmark vets, including Lori Loughlin. The When Calls the Heart alum is set to return to acting (following a two-month prison sentence for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal) in the spinoff When Hope Calls, which is relocating from Hallmark Movies Now to GAC Family for Season 2 (watch promo).

In addition to Bure, McKellar and Loughlin, former Home & Family hosts Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos recently migrated to GAC Family, where they lorded over Welcome to the Great American Christmas, a Christmas special previewing the network’s inaugural slate of holiday films — a slate of originals headlined entirely by Hallmark grads, including Mathison, Susie Abromeit, Nick Bateman, Rukiya Bernard, Cindy Busby, Sara Canning, Dillon Casey, Torrance Coombs, Trevor Donovan, Brendan Fehr, Jennie Garth, Maggie Lawson, Jen Lilley, Sarah Lind, Daniel Lissing, Jessica Lowndes, Matthew MacCaull, Chad Michael Murray, Sam Page, Merritt Patterson, Christopher Russell, Becca Tobin, Jill Wagner and Dewshane Williams.

