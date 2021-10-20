Candace Cameron Bure posts a TikTok about being a conservative in Hollywood: 'Am I the drama?'

Actor Candice Cameron Bure has become more outspoken on political issues. (Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Candace Cameron Bure is telling people what it's like "when you're a conservative in Hollywood."

The former Full House star posted a TikTok on Tuesday with those words typed across it. In the video, she lip-synced to the words, "Is it me? Am I the drama? I don't think I'm the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the villain? I don’t think I'm the villain."

Just last week, the actress explained the difficulty of having hosted ABC's daytime talk show The View, from 2015 to 2016, because she had been pushed to talk politics.

"I was pitched a completely different direction, because that was my hesitation. I said, 'Politics is not, it's not my bag. I've never spoken publicly about politics. I don't even come from a political family, meaning I didn't grow up speaking about politics,'" Bure told Sara Haines, one of her former co-hosts who continues to appear on the show, on the Behind the Table podcast. "So they had told me, 'We're going so much lighter,' a lot more would be evergreen. We want to talk more about family and sex and life, so I was, like, absolutely, 100 percent, I'm onboard. And then it all changed when Trump entered the race."

Bure said she felt the stress of having to represent politically conservative women, since she was the only one on the panel of hosts who identified that way. Sometimes, she would get sick to her stomach and crying before the show was a regular thing.

"The View, by far, was the toughest job," said Bure, who's worked in the entertainment industry since 1983. "And as soon as Donald Trump won that election, I was like, this has got to go, because I could not, I did not want to be the punching bag for the next four years in that conservative seat. I just didn't want to. And it wasn't worth it to me. It wasn't worth my mental health, which was already suffering, so it was a very easy decision."

Earlier this month, she drew criticism (and some cheers) when she said that she's not anti-vaccine, but "pro-medical freedom," "pro-informed consent," "pro-immune system," "pro-early intervention" and "pro-sunlight, exercise, real food & vitamins."