Candace Cameron Bure Addresses JoJo Siwa Calling Her 'Rudest Celebrity' in TikTok Video: 'All Good'

There's no hard feelings between Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa.

On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 46, spoke out on Instagram to address the 19-year-old former Dance Moms star calling her the "rudest celebrity" in a now-viral TikTok video.

Siwa posted the video to her social media platform Monday, showing her quickly flashing photos of celebrities who she claimed were the "rudest," "nicest", "coolest" and her "crush." When it came time to name the "rudest celebrity I've met", Siwa quickly turned her phone to reveal a photo of Cameron Bure on the set of Fuller House. She did not provide any other details about their alleged interaction.

In her video on Instagram, Candace Bure started out by saying she was "shocked" and "had no idea where it came from."

"I immediately tried to reach out to her through mutual friends, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DM'd her because I didn't know what happened – I didn't know!" she began. "So I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her. And we had a great conversation. She was like, 'Hey, how you doin'?' I said, 'Well, I've been better, what happened?'"

Siwa reportedly told Cameron Bure she didn't think her video was going to go viral, calling it a "silly TikTok trend" and saying that she "didn't think it was a big deal." Cameron Bure then told her that it "was a big deal," and asked what she did to her.

"Because I only remember that we met at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and that went really great,' and [JoJo] goes, 'Yeah! It was really great! You were super nice and all of that,'" noted Cameron Bure.

"She actually didn't want to tell me because she said it's so silly, she felt bad and that's why it just wasn't a big deal to her," she continued. "But then she said, 'I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, "Can I have a picture with you?" and you said to me, "Not right now." And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

The mom of three went on to profusely apologize to the Dancing With the Stars alum, to which Siwa told her: "You weren't even mean! And I get it now, as an adult, when you're on the red carpet and everything's happening and you're being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11."

"I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you!" said Cameron Bure, adding, "I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!"

Though Siwa told the sitcom star that their memorable encounter years ago was "seriously not a big deal," Cameron Bure responded, "Please know that as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I'm sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter. I know if anyone crosses my kids, mama bear comes out."

Telling her followers everything is "all good on the JoJo front," Cameron Bure then shared the valuable lesson that came out of the situation: "No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter."

With the fiasco now behind them, Siwa and Cameron Bure seemingly have nothing but love for one another.

"We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I've always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career," said Cameron Bure. "She said she still loves watching Full House and watches it to fall asleep and it's a comfort show for her so we had all the feels and it was all good, and there's no drama. That's the tea."

PEOPLE has reached out to Siwa's rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.