Canceled ‘Prodigal Son’ Places Fox in Ratings Tie With Univision

TheWrap’s got your comprehensive list of which scripted series made the cut and which didn’t We’re right in the thick of the traditional window during which broadcast TV networks reveal which series will be renewed, canceled and ordered for the next season. But with ongoing production issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are faced with some unprecedented problems while making these decisions for the their 2021-2022 slates. Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-2022 broadcast TV season, along with those still awaiting their fates. Check back with TheWrap regularly for updates. NBCRenewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Kenan,” “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “Mr. Mayor,” “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us,” “Transplant,” “Young Rock” Canceled/Ending Series: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Connecting,” “Superstore” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Debris,” “Good Girls,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Manifest,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” “La Brea,” “Law & Order: For the Defense,” “Ordinary Joe,” “The Thing About Pam” ABCRenewed Series: “Big Sky,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19” Canceled/Ending Series: “Stumptown,” “United We Fall” Series Awaiting Decisions: “A Million Little Things,” “American Housewife,” “black-ish,” “Call Your Mother,” “The Conners,” “For Life,” “The Goldbergs,” “Home Economics,” “mixed-ish,” “Rebel,” “The Rookie” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “Women of the Movement“ FoxRenewed Series: “Bob’s Burgers,” “Call Me Kat,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Simpsons” (for Seasons 33 and 34) Canceled/Ending Series: “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “Next,” “Prodigal Son” Series Awaiting Decisions: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Moodys,” “The Resident” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Housebroken” Newly Ordered Series: “The Big Leap,” “The Cleaning Lady,” “Fantasy Island,” “Monarch,” “Our Kind of People,” “Pivoting,” “This Country”, Untitled Dan Harmon Animated Comedy CBSRenewed Series: “Blood & Treasure” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019) “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “The Equalizer,” “Evil” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019),”FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Neighborhood,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon” (renewed for Seasons 5, 6 and 7) Canceled/Ending Series: “MacGyver,” “Mom,” “NCIS: New Orleans” Series Awaiting Decisions: “All Rise,” “B Positive,” “Clarice,” “SEAL Team,” “The Unicorn,” “United States of Al” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “CSI: Vegas,” “FBI International,” “Ghosts,” “NCIS: Hawaii” The CWRenewed Series: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Kung Fu,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Superman & Lois,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” “Walker” Canceled/Ending Series: “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth,” “Pandora,” “Supergirl,” “Trickster” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Bulletproof” (U.K. acquisition that is very unlikely to return due to accusations made against star Noel Clarke), “Devils” (Italian acquisition), “The Outpost” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Republic of Sarah” Newly Ordered Series: “4400“ Read original story 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating) At TheWrap