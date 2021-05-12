Canceled ‘Prodigal Son’ Places Fox in Ratings Tie With Univision

Tony Maglio

NBC and CBS tie atop Tuesday, when ABC’s “Pooch Perfect” put its tail between its legs “The Voice” was a welcome addition to NBC’s Tuesday lineup, but the singing competition did not do enough to shake off CBS. ABC tied with Telemundo again, and Fox matched up with Univision — airing “Prodigal Son” one day after announcing its cancellation didn’t work out. Fox’s “The Resident” at 8 p.m. fared a bit better, posting a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-sought adults 18-49 demographic. The medical drama drew 2.9 million total viewers. At 9, “Prodigal Son” got a 0.4/2 and 1.9 million total viewers. CBS finished No. 1 in total viewers last night. CBS and NBC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6/4. CBS was first in total viewers with 7.3 million, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. NBC was second with a primetime average of 4.5 million total viewers. For CBS, “NCIS” at 8 posted a 0.6/5 and 8.6 million total viewers. At 9, “FBI” had a 0.6/4 and 7.4 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 got a 0.5/4 and 5.7 million total viewers. For NBC, “The Voice” at 8 received a 0.6/4 and 5.5 million total...

Read original story Canceled ‘Prodigal Son’ Places Fox in Ratings Tie With Univision At TheWrap

Recommended Stories

  • Sean Hannity Threatens Jimmy Kimmel: 'Don’t Talk About My Show Anymore'

    "If he wants me to remind his bosses at Disney of all the crap that he’s done over the years ... I’ll be glad to pick that fight," said the Fox News personality.

  • 9-1-1: Lone Star Shocker: Owen's Search For the Truth Ends With a Tragic Twist

    Warning: We’re about to spoil the final twist from Monday’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. Haven’t watched? You’ve been warned. Owen managed to clear his good name on Monday’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, which concluded his two-part saga as a suspected arsonist. Unfortunately, the episode also marked the beginning of a living nightmare for another member of the […]

  • The Conners: [Spoiler] Returning in Season Finale After 2-Year Absence

    The Conners is staging an emotional family reunion. TVLine can exclusively reveal that former series regular Maya Lynne Robinson, who played DJ’s wife Geena in Season 1 of the Roseanne offshoot, will reprise her role in the Season 3 finale (airing Wednesday, May 19 at 9/8c). Geena was redeployed to Afghanistan between Seasons 1 and 2, after […]

  • Allison Janney and Mom Cast Reveal Who Cried the Most Leading Up to the Show's Series Finale

    The series finale of Mom airs Thursday on CBS

  • 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

    TheWrap’s got your comprehensive list of which scripted series made the cut and which didn’t We’re right in the thick of the traditional window during which broadcast TV networks reveal which series will be renewed, canceled and ordered for the next season. But with ongoing production issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are faced with some unprecedented problems while making these decisions for the their 2021-2022 slates. Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-2022 broadcast TV season, along with those still awaiting their fates. Check back with TheWrap regularly for updates. NBCRenewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Kenan,” “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “Mr. Mayor,” “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us,” “Transplant,” “Young Rock” Canceled/Ending Series: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Connecting,” “Superstore” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Debris,” “Good Girls,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Manifest,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” “La Brea,” “Law & Order: For the Defense,” “Ordinary Joe,” “The Thing About Pam” ABCRenewed Series: “Big Sky,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19” Canceled/Ending Series: “Stumptown,” “United We Fall” Series Awaiting Decisions: “A Million Little Things,” “American Housewife,” “black-ish,” “Call Your Mother,” “The Conners,” “For Life,” “The Goldbergs,” “Home Economics,” “mixed-ish,” “Rebel,” “The Rookie” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “Women of the Movement“ FoxRenewed Series: “Bob’s Burgers,” “Call Me Kat,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Simpsons” (for Seasons 33 and 34) Canceled/Ending Series: “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “Next,” “Prodigal Son” Series Awaiting Decisions: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Moodys,” “The Resident” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Housebroken” Newly Ordered Series: “The Big Leap,” “The Cleaning Lady,” “Fantasy Island,” “Monarch,” “Our Kind of People,” “Pivoting,” “This Country”, Untitled Dan Harmon Animated Comedy CBSRenewed Series: “Blood & Treasure” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019) “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “The Equalizer,” “Evil” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019),”FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Neighborhood,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon” (renewed for Seasons 5, 6 and 7) Canceled/Ending Series: “MacGyver,” “Mom,” “NCIS: New Orleans” Series Awaiting Decisions: “All Rise,” “B Positive,” “Clarice,” “SEAL Team,” “The Unicorn,” “United States of Al” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “CSI: Vegas,” “FBI International,” “Ghosts,” “NCIS: Hawaii” The CWRenewed Series: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Kung Fu,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Superman & Lois,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” “Walker” Canceled/Ending Series: “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth,” “Pandora,” “Supergirl,” “Trickster” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Bulletproof” (U.K. acquisition that is very unlikely to return due to accusations made against star Noel Clarke), “Devils” (Italian acquisition), “The Outpost” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Republic of Sarah” Newly Ordered Series: “4400“ Read original story 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating) At TheWrap

  • Supergirl’s midseason finale boldly goes where no one has gone before

    For the past few seasons, Supergirl’s sunny, team-focused storytelling has been slowly morphing into a superhero take on Star Trek: The Next Generation. And tonight’s midseason finale goes ahead and makes that comparison explicit by revealing that the team’s headquarters is actually a secret spaceship. With Kelly as the ship’s counselor, Brainy as its helmsman, J’onn as the stoic captain, and Alex as his plucky second-in-command, “Fear Knot” is a celebration of the Star Trekian spirit of the Super Friends. Of colleagues who are also family, and who will do anything for each other as they strive towards a utopian vision of a hope-filled future.

  • Megadeth Issues Statement on Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Bassist David Ellefson

    Veteran heavy metal quartet Megadeth have released a statement regarding sexual misconduct allegations against bassist David Ellefson, who recently denied that he was “grooming” an underaged girl via online messages and videos. “We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely,” the band wrote in a statement posted on social media […]

  • SNL Is Accused Of Cultural Appropriation In A Sketch About Gen Z Slang

    Update: In response to the backlash against SNL, co-head writer and “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che posted a statement on Instagram. “I’ve been reading about how my ‘gen z’ sketch was misappropriating AAVE and I was stunned cause what the f— is ‘AAVE’? I had to look it up,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “Turns out it’s an acronym for ‘African American vernacular english.’ You know, AAVE! That ol’ saying that actual black people use in conversation all the time…” Che received some backlash for appearing to defend the show and the sketch, rather than examine the harm done by appropriating Black vernacular. He has since removed his post entirely. This story was originally published on May 10. This weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode was already fraught with controversy. Hosted by tech billionaire Elon Musk, SNL has been facing backlash for weeks now over their choice to elevate a COVID conspiracist billionaire. Then, to make matters worse, Musk — masquerading as a comedian — participated in one of the show’s more offensive sketches of the past year. In a segment called “Gen Z Hospital,” SNL attempted to make light of Gen Z slang, but what transpired was a deeply problematic routine that appropriated African-American Vernacular English, or AAVE. During the sketch, a group of friends dressed up as stereotypical Gen Zers — pastel-colored hair, over-the-shoulder fanny packs, absolutely no skinny jeans, the whole nine — were in a hospital waiting room, desperate to hear news of their “bestie” who got into a car accident while doing tricks on Instagram Live. The entire sketch then shows the cast members as Gen Zers speaking to Musk, who played the doctor (heaven forbid), in a distinct vernacular: they described their “bestie” as taking an “L,” hailing her as a “real one,” and then managed to shove the phrases “bro,” “bruh,” “no cap,” “stan,” “go off, king,” “sis,” and “cuh” into a matter of minutes. When their bestie died, the sketch ended with an “iconic” Supreme-branded urn, memorials given in the “It’s the __ for me” format, and a group selfie. Of course, the writers of this sketch saw this as a fun exercise in mocking an entire generation, but what they did was rebrand AAVE as Gen Z slang, and this did not go over well — particularly with Black people online. “Love the relabelling of AAVE and a few assorted BLACK LGBTQ+ phrases as ‘Gen z’ speak,” one Twitter user wrote on Sunday. “Love to see the erasure in real time.” AAVE — a vernacular rooted in African and Caribbean Creole English dialects — was created in Black communities that were enslaved generations ago as a means to communicate with one another. Some words, like “lit,” “bae,” and “slay,” have managed to enter the mainstream, often because they are popularized by Black musicians. And while appropriation of these terms has become so widespread, it’s entirely different when a for-profit platform that reaches millions of people across generations uses an entire language for comedy. “This is why black people (AA) want to gatekeep aave,” another person tweeted. “Aave isn’t some funny internet language created by some teens on TikTok nor is it slang, it’s a whole dialect with its own rules. Black people have been literally speaking like this during slavery of course-more words have been added and changed but still aave is apart of black culture.” For as long as AAVE has been co-opted by the internet — specifically by white communities, both queer and cis — Black history continues to face erasure. “Sis” and “fam” and “cuh” are not terms that originated on TikTok for white people to appropriate in jokes. These words and phrases came from a history of resistance. And Black people were criticized for generations for not using “proper” English until people on the internet adopted our language. The origins of our language are being steadily erased, quickly stolen, and co-opted for mainstream comedy. AAVE has been repackaged as cute. But attributing AAVE to an entire generation of young people — over and over again — will continue to hurt Black communities in this country. SNL has yet to make a statement regarding their use of AAVE. Neither has Elon Musk, who participated in the sketch. But, does this really surprise anyone? After all, they once had a noted racists host the show, too. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Pete Davidson Doesn't Get All The Elon Musk DramaSNL Shouldn't Be A Playground For BillionairesShane Gillis Will Not Join SNL

  • Aaron Rodgers Is Returning to Guest Host 'Jeopardy!' Amid the Search for a New Permanent Host

    But it's not what you think.

  • Zack Snyder Had to Digitally Recreate All of Tig Notaro for Some ‘Army of the Dead’ Scenes

    Replacing Chris D'Elia with Tig Notaro in "Army of the Dead" cost less than creating the film's zombie tiger.

  • Kelly Clarkson confronts Seth Rogen about the 'ahh, Kelly Clarkson' line in 40-Year-Old Virgin

    "Literally the one thing people know me from is 'ahh, Kelly Clarkson!'" she told her guest.

  • Twist! Days of Our Lives Renewed for Two Seasons at NBC

    They’ll be celebrating in Salem tonight: NBC has renewed Days of Our Lives for two additional years (Seasons 57 and 58). The pickup — announced Tuesday — ensures that Days will remain on the air well into 2023. Production on the venerable soap paused last month as license fee negotiations between Sony Pictures Television and NBC […]

  • Why there's a 'new' Blippi actor — and how confused parents are reacting

    "Who’s this??! This ain’t gonna fly with my kids," one parent wrote after creator Stevin John was replaced with this performer in the latest YouTube video.

  • How Instagram Models Kneecapped Matt Gaetz

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIf the federal investigation into Matt Gaetz does indeed end up spelling the MAGA congressman’s downfall, it’ll be partly because of a group of “wannabe” Instagram influencers.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Will Sommer and Asawin Suebsaeng welcome fellow Beast reporters Jose Pagliery and Roger Sollenberger, the duo that’s been breaking story after story on the Gaetz scandal in recent weeks. The pair reveal new details on the Gaetz saga that haven’t been publicly released before, including additional passages from the confession letter secretly written by disgraced Gaetz wingman Joel Greenberg, and sent to Trump associate and longtime GOP ratfucker Roger Stone.And when it comes to the Daily Beast duo’s broader investigative work into Gaetz and Co., much of it would not have been possible if it weren’t for users chasing clout on Instagram.4 Women Say Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Pressured Them to Have Sex “These are people who are amateur Instagram models,” Pagliery told Fever Dreams, referring to the network of women they uncovered that led directly to Gaetz and Greenberg. “So many of these were, like, wannabe escorts. They wanted to project a version of themselves out to the galaxy. And, you know, I got so… incredulous at one point a few weeks ago that I just decided to tweet, ‘You think you're doing it for your brand, but you're actually doing it for my investigation,’ because these people are just putting it out there front and center.”According to Sollenberger and Pagliery, Gaetzgate is set to heat up once again this week—and the two reporters gave a hint of what we can expect.“So, we know that this is heating up, particularly again, because we've got a deadline on May 15th for Greenberg to become a fully cooperating witness for the government,” Pagliery said. “And there’s not just that. We also hear that the feds are pressuring other people who have direct knowledge of this… The world for Matt Gaetz in the near term looks extremely difficult because it’s not just that there’s some evidence—there’s a lot of evidence, and there are several witnesses.”Pagliery continued, “There’s another point that we have to consider, which is that as far as we know... several of these young women are speaking to each other. And so there is a degree of coordination between them about how they are interacting with people like us, who are reporters trying to figure out what happened. And it’s going to be curious to see if these girls are coordinating what they’re going to be telling investigators with the federal government, but also… who it is that is paying for their representation… I’m hinting at a lot here, but I think that’s going to point out how this is going to shake out in the next few months.”Elsewhere on this episode, Suebsaeng and Sommer dive into how the Trumpian obsession with ballot “audits” is spreading nationwide, capturing local constituencies and state Republican parties, and even infecting a town in New Hampshire where Republicans had already won. And—naturally!—our odyssey into this ballooning anti-democratic hellscape somehow quickly escalates to a treasure hunter boasting to Will that he’s a “geek” who’s trapped in a “biker’s body.”Listen, and subscribe, to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Smash Mouth Just Came for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian on Twitter and I’m Not Okay

    This might be the saltiest tweet…ever?

  • Halle Berry Just Wore an Unzipped Sweatshirt With Nothing Underneath

    "Cooking up something fun..."

  • Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Season 18 After Ellen Pompeo Inks New Deal; Station 19 Also Returning

    The doctors are in — and they’re staying put for another year. In the wake of Grey’s Anatomy leading lady Ellen Pompeo inking a new contract to continue playing Meredith Grey for at least another year, ABC has renewed the top-rated medical drama for an 18th season (sans longtime cast member Jesse Williams). Additionally, the network on […]

  • Grey's Anatomy Is Coming Back For Season 18, and So Are Meredith, Bailey, and Webber

    Despite showrunner Krista Vernoff writing a season 17 finale that could act as a series finale, it's not quite time to pull the plug on Grey's Anatomy. On May 10, Deadline confirmed that ABC had renewed the long-running medical drama for season 18.

  • Call Me Kat Renewed for Season 2 at Fox Amid Backstage Shakeup

    Kat’s Cat Café will remain in business, albeit under new management. Fox has renewed the Mayim Bialik comedy Call Me Kat for Season 2, it was announced Monday. TVLine, meanwhile, has confirmed that Darlene Hunt will not be returning as showrunner. The search for her replacement is underway. Call Me Kat closed out Season 1 […]

  • Michael Che Speaks Out After Saturday Night Live Is Accused of Cultural Appropriation

    Michael Che is addressing the controversy surrounding one of his sketches that aired this past weekend on SNL.