Can 'Die Hard' really be considered a Christmas film?

Last week, UK pollsters YouGov attempted to settle the perennial debate: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Bruce Willis’ 1988 action classic is set at Christmas, features Christmas music, and a Santa hat makes a brief appearance perched atop the head of a dead terrorist, however the poll decided Die Hard is categorically NOT a Christmas movie.

52% of the 5457 people surveyed said they didn’t consider it a Christmas film, compared to just 30% who think it is.

The news, which we reported here, provoked an unprecedented level of reaction on social media (don’t shoot the messengers guys) with most people furious that anyone could question Die Hard‘s festive credentials.

In a bid to settle the debate, here’s both sides of the debate, with our very own poll at the bottom so you can have your say.

Of course Die Hard is a Christmas film

Says Hanna Flint

View photos Does it get any more festive than this? (20th Century Fox) More

There has been so much discussion, this year seemingly more than others, about the status of Die Hard as a Christmas movie. And I’m here to tell you: it absolutely is. It not only fills most of the prerequisites of a festive film, it absolutely smashes them out the park because there is nothing more Christmas-like than a story of redemption. A Christmas Carol, Scrooged, The Santa Clause and It’s A Wonderful Life all centre on men who redeem themselves from sin or error at Christmas and John McClane is doing exactly the same.

The NYPD cop has been a bit of a terrible husband and father to his wife Holly and kids so heads to Los Angeles, where they have relocated, to reconcile with them on Christmas Eve. Sadly, Hans Gruber throws a spanner into the works when he holds Holly’s company hostage during the Nakotomi Corporation Christmas party. That doesn’t deter John though, who fights tooth and nail to rescue his estranged wife and stop Gruber and his faux terrorist group from stealing $640 million from the company and killing everyone left inside the building. And he succeeds, because Christmas movies always need a happy ending as well as the lead protagonist learning a lesson by the closing credits.

In John’s case, he realises that he was wrong to not support his wife and her career ambitions and ends up transferring to the LAPD to be with her and their two children. And let’s not forget, he risked his own life in the most extreme way to save the Nakotomi employees, even though it was definitely not in his jurisdiction. He could have just tried to rescue his wife, but no, he helped to rescue everyone; a selfless act which is one of the main tenets of Christianity purported at Christmas.

Christmas movies always include Christmas songs too; Meet Me In St Louis is considered a Christmas film because of that one song sung by Judy Garland, ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’, sung during the winter vignette. Die Hard features several Christmas songs including ‘Christmas in Hollis’, performed by Run–D.M.C, ‘Winter Wonderland’, ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’, ‘Ode to Joy’ and ‘Jingle Bells’ which is hummed by John.

Festive tunes and redemptive storylines aside, a Christmas movie is about tradition too. Watching Die Hard during the holiday season, for many people, has become as synonymous as leaving out milk and cookies for Santa or opening one present on Christmas Eve. So don’t listen to the naysayers; Die Hard is more than a Christmas movie, it’s a Christmas tradition and should be respected as such.

Yippie-Ki-Yay, Motherf**ker!

No, Die Hard is NOT Christmas film

Says Tom Butler

View photos Ho ho no. (20th Century Fox) More