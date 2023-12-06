Campaign to buy town's theatre gets support

A campaign group hoping to reopen a theatre in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, says it has support from the local community.

Let's Buy The Amulet recently carried out a survey to gauge public opinion and says the response is "overwhelmingly positive".

Originally built in 1974, the building has largely been out of public use since it went into private ownership in 2011.

Martin Berkeley, from the campaign, said: "We would hope that some shows could still go on there, but its value is as a community centre."

The group is working on an application for funding from the Community Ownership Fund, which it hopes to submit in spring 2024.

'It could transform town'

Let's Buy The Amulet campaigners say the survey is crucial for the next steps, which will include putting a business plan together ahead of the application for funding.

It claims the plans have the potential to "transform the centre of the town" and to regenerate the high street.

Mr Berkeley added: "We really need to have a space for lots of community projects."

The building was originally called The Centre and was a gift to the town from the Showering Family.

Plans for the Amulet include craft markets, art workshops and a museum, as well as a theatre and cinema.