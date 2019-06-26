Camila Cabello Splits With Boyfriend After Dropping Steamy Video With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has reportedly called it quits with her boyfriend of more than a year.

The 22-year-old singer was first linked to British dating expert, Matthew Hussey, last winter ... but she's a single lady now, according to Us Weekly.

The songstress and her former beau were rarely seen out in public together, despite finally attending their first public event at Vanity Fair's Oscars party in February.

Cabello's breakup comes on the heels of her steamy new music video, "Señorita," with Shawn Mendes. When the video dropped, fans were quick to notice the magnetic chemistry between the stars, leaving many to wonder if they were more than friends.

The "Señorita" video was released five days ago and has over 95 million views.

Cabello and Mendes' relationship is fire in it. They can be seen rolling on the bed half-naked, sharing steamy kisses and taking their chemistry to the dance floor.

This isn't the first time we've seen the two stars get close. We got exclusive photos of Cabello and Mendes at dinner last year and they looked like more than friends.

The two were photographed cozied up in a booth together and they're body language said it all.

Earlier this week, Cabello revealed her new album is very dear to her heart.

Taking to Instagram, she said when she listens back to the songs she's created she "bursts into tears."

"It feels really surreal and powerful that I can listen book to my life over the past year- I always get so insecure during the process and feel so much self doubt, but listening back I just feel like... at the very least, I hear my f***ing soul in these songs," she wrote. "I can see the memories in them. It’s extremely painful, beautiful, cathartic, and just a s*** show of emotions."

