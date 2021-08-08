Camila Cabello celebrates 'mi amor' Shawn Mendes on his birthday: 'Thankful for your existence'

Camila Cabello kisses boyfriend Shawn Mendes in a new post marking his 23rd birthday. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have plenty to celebrate right now.

Fresh from marking their second anniversary with a trip to the Caribbean last month, the pop star couple are now toasting Mendes's 23rd birthday on Aug. 8.

The Cuban-born star, 24, paid tribute to her Canadian boyfriend with an Instagram post that reads, "Feliz cumpleaños mi amor [happy birthday my love]. Thankful for your existence every day.

Cabello, who will soon be seen in the title role in Amazon Prime's upcoming Cinderella adaptation, is pictured kissing Mendes in one photo. Her post also featured a solo shot of a smiling Mendes and a video of him "living [his] best life" with an espresso in one hand.

Mendes shared his own birthday post, captioned, simply, "23." His post seems his posing on a New York City rooftop, and appears to be wearing the outfit shown in Cabello's kissing picture.

Last fall, Mendes credited Cabello — who has been posting body-positive messages after being recently shamed over her curves — with helping him work through his own hang-ups about his figure.

"[She is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s and it really changed my view of mine," he told British GQ.

"It really changed my life,” he added of her influence.